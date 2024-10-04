Locked On Spartans: Final thoughts ahead of MSU football vs. Oregon

Can the Michigan State Spartans upset the No. 6 Oregon Ducks? As the Spartans gear up for this high-stakes clash, the spotlight is on their offensive line and turnover management. This episode breaks down the Spartans' strategy, with insights into head coach Jonathan Smith's Oregon connections and quarterback Aidan Chiles' development.

Also, basketball fans won't want to miss Tom Izzo's thoughts from the Big Ten Basketball Media Days, including reflections on last year's freshman class and the upcoming Izzone Campout.