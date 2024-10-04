Locked On Spartans: Final thoughts ahead of MSU football vs. Oregon

in other news
MSU/Oregon 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
Three things we want to see, two key stats, one best bet for Friday's matchup between Michigan State and Oregon.
MSU's Aidan Chiles on learning from week to week and 'big stage' vs. Oregon
The Spartans' sophomore quarterback talks about his progression throughout the season and matchup vs. the Ducks Friday.
Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State vs. Oregon Week Six Football Preview
Sydney and Scott Reed from Duck Sports Authority preview Michigan State's matchup against Oregon.
Linebacker Jordan Turner exemplifies the vision for Michigan State's future
Even though it's his only year at MSU, linebacker Jordan Turner is a prime example of what to expect in the future.
MSU OC Brian Lindgren frustrated at missed opportunities; offense is close
Michigan State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren addresses turnovers, thinks offense is close.
in other news
MSU/Oregon 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
Three things we want to see, two key stats, one best bet for Friday's matchup between Michigan State and Oregon.
MSU's Aidan Chiles on learning from week to week and 'big stage' vs. Oregon
The Spartans' sophomore quarterback talks about his progression throughout the season and matchup vs. the Ducks Friday.
Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State vs. Oregon Week Six Football Preview
Sydney and Scott Reed from Duck Sports Authority preview Michigan State's matchup against Oregon.
Can the Michigan State Spartans upset the No. 6 Oregon Ducks? As the Spartans gear up for this high-stakes clash, the spotlight is on their offensive line and turnover management. This episode breaks down the Spartans' strategy, with insights into head coach Jonathan Smith's Oregon connections and quarterback Aidan Chiles' development.
Also, basketball fans won't want to miss Tom Izzo's thoughts from the Big Ten Basketball Media Days, including reflections on last year's freshman class and the upcoming Izzone Campout.