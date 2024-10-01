Can Michigan State's promising start lead to a successful rebuild year? We're joined by Dante Razzano of the You Are The Program podcast to talk about where things stand under Jonathan Smith's rebuild.

With a 3-2 record, the Spartans have shown resilience, securing wins against Florida Atlantic, Maryland and Prairie View A&M, while facing tough losses to Boston College and Ohio State.

The buzz around East Lansing is palpable as the team culture improves, marked by increased unity and competitiveness. Special teams are shining, and true freshman Rakeem Johnson's performance on the offensive line against Ohio State is turning heads.

Join us as we look back on the celebration of former coach Mark Dantonio, which drew a large crowd of past players and coaches. Plus, we discuss what the Spartans need to demonstrate against Oregon to build confidence for upcoming clashes with Iowa and Michigan.