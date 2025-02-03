Local four-star RB Kory Amachree enjoyed his latest visit to Michigan State

In-state class of 2026 four-star running back Kory Amachree (Haslett, Mich.) is one of the most sough-after prospects in the state with over 30 college offers from programs across the nation.

Last month, Amachree was back on Michigan State's campus for another visit as he has become a regular visitor to East Lansing throughout his recruiting process.

The Haslett, MI product was on campus for Junior Day on Jan. 18, where he had the opportunity to catch up with running backs coach Keith Bhonapha while also being able to attend the hockey game when the Spartans hosted Michigan.

"I always love talking to coach KB (Keith Bhonapha)," Amachree said of the visit. "Seeing the hockey game, it was electric."