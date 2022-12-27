Linebacker Aaron Brule announces return to Michigan State in 2023
Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule will return for a sixth year of college football, and a second year with the Spartans in 2023.
Brule announced the news via social media on Tuesday.
"My journey has not been easy, but it has been worth it," Brule said in a statement posted to Twitter.
The statement later reads, "I will be returning to Michigan State for my final season. I look forward to preparing for war and winning a championship for this program with the guys in the locker room. I am willing to do whatever it takes. God will handle the rest."
Brule came to Michigan State as a graduate transfer in 2022 after spending four seasons at Mississippi State. Brule played in all 12 games for the Spartans this past season, recording 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.
Throughout his time at Michigan State and Mississippi State combined, Brule has amassed 169 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Fellow linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who also has played as a defensive end/edge rusher, and missed the final four games of the 2022 season due to suspension, announced that he would be returning to Michigan State for the 2023 season on Dec. 24.
In addition to Brule and Windmon. Michigan State's linebackers room in 2023 will also include Cal Haladay, Darius Snow (assuming he is healthy -- snow missed nearly the entire 2022 season with an injury), Ma'a Gaoteote, Quavian Carter, Itayvion "Tank Brown," Jordan Hall (a 2023 signee) and others.