Michigan State linebacker Aaron Brule will return for a sixth year of college football, and a second year with the Spartans in 2023. Brule announced the news via social media on Tuesday.

"My journey has not been easy, but it has been worth it," Brule said in a statement posted to Twitter. The statement later reads, "I will be returning to Michigan State for my final season. I look forward to preparing for war and winning a championship for this program with the guys in the locker room. I am willing to do whatever it takes. God will handle the rest."