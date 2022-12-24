Jacoby Windmon announces his return to Michigan State for another year
Impact pass rusher Jacoby Windmon will return to Michigan State next year, he announced on Twitter today.
Windmon announced that "there is some unfinished business" and that his "story in East Lansing is not over." His goals are to get his degree and end this chapter of his football life "on the right note along side with my Spartan Dawg family."
After transferring to MSU from UNLV in January 2022, Windmon broke on to the scene right away and led the FBS in forced fumbles (6), was tied for seventh in sacks (5.5 for 31 yards), was tied for 12th in tackles for loss (10.5 for 46 yards), and was leading the Big Ten in forced fumbles, tackles for loss and ranked second in sacks per game before his four-game suspension to end the season.
Windmon brought home many accolades this year, including the following:
• Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week (Oct. 18, 2022)
• Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week (Oct. 17, 2022)
• Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 12, 2022)
• Senior Bowl National Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 5, 2022)
• Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 5, 2022)
• Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 4, 2022)
Windmon, who played both linebacker and defensive end this year, is the only Spartan ever named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times in one season.
In his Twitter announcement, Windmon said: “I am a firm believer in overcoming adversity because it does shape you into a better person. This is nothing new to me, adversity will always be something I embrace and overcome. Adversity is something special as everyone will face adversity at one point in life. It’s all about how you respond when your back is against the wall. Although this year did not end how we wanted it to I believe it is a part of building a program. Trust the process and everything else will work itself out. Before moving on to the next chapter of my life, there is some unfinished business. I believe my story in East Lansing is not over. Continuing my path to greatness as a Spartan Dawg for another year while getting my degree is important to me. Let’s end this chapter on the right note alongside with my Spartan Dawg family.”