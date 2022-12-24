Windmon announced that "there is some unfinished business" and that his "story in East Lansing is not over." His goals are to get his degree and end this chapter of his football life "on the right note along side with my Spartan Dawg family."

After transferring to MSU from UNLV in January 2022, Windmon broke on to the scene right away and led the FBS in forced fumbles (6), was tied for seventh in sacks (5.5 for 31 yards), was tied for 12th in tackles for loss (10.5 for 46 yards), and was leading the Big Ten in forced fumbles, tackles for loss and ranked second in sacks per game before his four-game suspension to end the season.

Windmon brought home many accolades this year, including the following:

• Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week (Oct. 18, 2022)

• Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week (Oct. 17, 2022)

• Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 12, 2022)

• Senior Bowl National Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 5, 2022)

• Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 5, 2022)

• Walter Camp National Defensive Player Of The Week (Sept. 4, 2022)

Windmon, who played both linebacker and defensive end this year, is the only Spartan ever named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times in one season.