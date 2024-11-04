Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen weigh in on MSU's 37-point loss to Indiana

The Michigan State Spartans hosted the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. After the first quarter, it appeared the Spartans were on track to potentially hand the Hoosiers their first loss of the season. With a fast start, MSU gave Curt Cignetti's squad its first deficit of the season after Jonathan Kim nailed a 47-yarder. The Spartans marched down the field on their next drive, reinforcing their lead and making it 10-0. Freshman standout wide receiver Nick Marsh made a sensational toe-tap grab in the end zone, thanks to a perfectly placed pass from quarterback Aidan Chiles. Michigan State looked ready to compete against an undefeated Indiana squad.

However, that lead quickly slipped away as the Hoosiers dominated the next 45 minutes, scoring 47-straight points.

Both MSU's offensive and defensive lines looked sluggish, failing to gain any push in the trenches. The defense that initially shut down the Hoosiers' offense early on struggled to get off the field, and the Spartans have now gone without a sack since their road game against Boston College on Sept. 21.

While a 6-6 or 7-5 record and bowl eligibility is still within reach, the Spartans have looked far from competitive against stronger opponents, managing only a few solid quarters against teams like Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Indiana.

Fortunately, Michigan State has a much-needed bye week ahead. The last time the Spartans had a bye, the team emerged refreshed and defeated a solid Iowa team. MSU's next opportunity will be against Illinois on Nov. 16.

Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Maverick Hansen and senior rush end Khris Bogle addressed the media following the Spartans' 37-point loss and discussed how to best move forward.

Hansen emphasized that “the biggest part of being a leader is rallying the team together.” He stated that there can be “no finger-pointing” in times like these.