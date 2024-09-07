Michigan State goalkeeper Zac Kelly. (Photo by Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State men’s soccer returned to pitch on Friday night as it faced off against Air Force at DeMartin Stadium on Red Cedar Rowdies Night. Coming off of a hard-fought 2-1 loss against No. 5 Oregon State, the Spartans concluded their four game homestand with a 1-1 draw against the Falcons.

MSU thought it opened the scoring in the 27th minute, but the goal was called offsides. MSU outshot the Falcons eight to one in the first half. However, neither team found the back of the net and were scoreless after one half of play. The Spartans struck first in the 59th minute of play as junior midfielder Jonathan Stout found the back of the net for the first time this season to make it 1-0 with senior midfielder Shion Soga picking up the assist for MSU.

“It was good to see him get his first goal of the year," MSU head coach Damon Rensing said. "Hopefully that’ll open up and relax him a little bit more. It’s always good to see Jonathan get a goal." Air Force leveled the scoring just 27 seconds later with a goal by Ridge Owen. Ben Wunsch collected the assist for the Falcons. The quick response ended up being the difference between a win and a draw, as the Spartans ended the game deadlocked with their opponent for the second time this season. In the game, the Spartans outshot the Falcons 16-10. The Spartans recorded five shots on goal, while the Falcons had four. Stout led MSU with a goal and two shots on goal. Soga also contributed with an assist and one shot.

Michigan State midfielder Jonathan Stout. (Photo by Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)

“Soga can do some great things that are unpredictable and he did that on the goal where he set up Stout," Rensing said. "Soga’s capable of doing those things and it was good to see him do it." With the draw, the Spartans move to 1-2-2 on the season. The Spartans will travel to Rochester to face off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday before returning home next Friday for a matchup against Washington on Alumni Day.