PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Jonathan Smith prepping MSU for 'tough road environment' at Oregon

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. (Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)
Brendan Moore • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@bmoorecfb

After a 38-7 home loss to Ohio State on Saturday, it will be a quick turnaround for Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith.

The Spartans will play undefeated Oregon on Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in Eugene. With the Friday night time slot, Michigan State’s game week preparation schedule has been pushed up one day.

This will be the first Big Ten conference game between the two teams and the challenge of playing Oregon on the road in a rowdy environment has the Spartans excited.

Smith has coached at Autzen Stadium before. During his tenure at Oregon State, he went 2-4 against the Ducks, but 0-3 in Eugene. It’s not an easy place to play.

“We know through experience how tough it is, that atmosphere and where we’re playing at,” Smith said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “We’re going to just try to prep our guys for a tough road environment.”

It’s not just the environment that will be tough to deal with on Friday. There is a reason why the Ducks are 4-0.

“When you look at Oregon, [it is] explosive offensively," Smith explained. [The] quarterback’s a good player, accurate with the ball, might be leading the country in completion percentage, and they've got some athletes that he’s throwing it to. Flip it around, [Oregon has] a solid defense. I look at those guys [and] they just continue to improve. From game one to game four, those guys have continued to improve and play really, really well.”

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is in his sixth year of college football, leads the nation in completion percentage (81.5%). He is 12th in FBS in passing yards per game with 298 to go along with his nine-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio. Gabriel has also added two rushing touchdowns this season.

FBS leaders in completion percentage
Rank Name Team Completion percentage

1.

Dillon Gabriel

Oregon

81.5%

2.

Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss

77.4%

3.

Graham Mertz

Florida

75.0%
Source: NCAA
Advertisement

“Accuracy, not just completing the pass, but where he’s placing the ball so they can catch and run, quick decisions — [he's a] really good player,” Smith said about Gabriel’s strengths. “I mean, he’s athletic, he can run. He’s got a long couple of carries on tape already and so you can see the experience and talent. I mean he looks very, very confident and comfortable in that system."

Smith has coached against Oregon head coach Dan Lanning twice. Smith and Oregon State won in 2022 at home, 38-34, but Lanning got the better of Smith last season with a 31-7 victory in Eugene.

“I think Dan’s a really good coach, got a bunch of respect for him,” Smith said about Lanning. “We’re not talking every day, but I enjoy our conversations when we gather at meetings and whatnot. He’s done a great job there and he’ll present another challenge with his team. Those guys play hard, schematically sound, and that’s just the M.O. of his program.”

Jonathan Smith and Dan Lanning after the 2023 game between Oregon and Oregon State.
Jonathan Smith and Dan Lanning after the 2023 game between Oregon and Oregon State. (© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Evidently, Smith has a strong familiarity with the Oregon program having coached against the Ducks multiple times. However, Lanning and the Ducks are also familiar with Smith and how he and the the majority of his staff operates. Also, Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin spent the previous two seasons in the same role at Oregon.

“I think it’s a two-way street,” Smith said when asked if the familiarity benefits one team more than the other. “Obviously, their schemes the last couple of years have been consistent and so we’ve studied and game planned against [them] and that’s a two-way street.”

Smith noted that there were no long-term injuries coming out of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Injuries have been an issue this season for the Spartans and it has resulted in some freshmen getting game action sooner than expected, including defensive back Justin Denson Jr. and offensive lineman Rustin Young and Rakeem Johnson, who started Saturday’s game at left tackle for Stanton Ramil.

True freshman Justin Denson Jr.
True freshman Justin Denson Jr. (© Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Smith hinted toward Denson potentially seeing more reps as the season progresses, and praised the play of the young offensive linemen.

“Denson’s going to be playing,” Smith said. “He’s been playing a little on special teams and he actually did a nice job defensively with a couple of tackles [against Ohio State]. The two O-linemen, it was good experience for them. I thought they battled out there. We’re going to keep pushing that to see if those guys are one of the best five we can put out there. Stanton [Ramil] took some reps today, so by the end of the week we’ll know where those five are at, but I kind of liked how Rakeem [Johnson] and Rustin [Young] battled out there against a really good D-line.”

A 38-7 loss is never good no matter the opponent, but there were some positives that Smith saw after reviewing game film.

“In general, I thought our protection was a step better,” he said. “We had some leakage where I was just more impressed with [quarterback] Aidan [Chiles] standing in there making some accurate throws. Looking at us on defense on third down, we had some opportunities that could have [allowed us] to get off the field.”

Smith's full press conference:

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2dub3Y1Z3N5cEtZP3NpPTZ1a3Q4dnRzOHBqZGduZlI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

MSU Football Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Score

Aug. 30 (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m.
BTN

16-10, MSU 1-0

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m.
BTN

27-24, MSU 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
BTN

40-0, MSU 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

8:00 p.m.
ACCN

23-19, BC

3-1 (1-0)

Sept. 28

No. 3 Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

38-7, OSU
3-2 (1-1)

Oct. 4 (Fri.)

at No. 6 Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m.
FOX

Oct. 19

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Oct. 26

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

TBA

Nov. 2

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

TBA

Nov. 22 (Fri.)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m.
FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2pvbmF0aGFuLXNtaXRoLXByZXBwaW5nLW1zdS1mb3It dG91Z2gtcm9hZC1lbnZpcm9ubWVudC1hdC1vcmVnb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pY2hpZ2Fu c3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZqb25hdGhhbi1zbWl0aC1wcmVw cGluZy1tc3UtZm9yLXRvdWdoLXJvYWQtZW52aXJvbm1lbnQtYXQtb3JlZ29u JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK