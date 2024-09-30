After a 38-7 home loss to Ohio State on Saturday, it will be a quick turnaround for Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith.

The Spartans will play undefeated Oregon on Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time in Eugene. With the Friday night time slot, Michigan State’s game week preparation schedule has been pushed up one day.

This will be the first Big Ten conference game between the two teams and the challenge of playing Oregon on the road in a rowdy environment has the Spartans excited.

Smith has coached at Autzen Stadium before. During his tenure at Oregon State, he went 2-4 against the Ducks, but 0-3 in Eugene. It’s not an easy place to play.

“We know through experience how tough it is, that atmosphere and where we’re playing at,” Smith said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “We’re going to just try to prep our guys for a tough road environment.”

It’s not just the environment that will be tough to deal with on Friday. There is a reason why the Ducks are 4-0.

“When you look at Oregon, [it is] explosive offensively," Smith explained. [The] quarterback’s a good player, accurate with the ball, might be leading the country in completion percentage, and they've got some athletes that he’s throwing it to. Flip it around, [Oregon has] a solid defense. I look at those guys [and] they just continue to improve. From game one to game four, those guys have continued to improve and play really, really well.”

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is in his sixth year of college football, leads the nation in completion percentage (81.5%). He is 12th in FBS in passing yards per game with 298 to go along with his nine-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio. Gabriel has also added two rushing touchdowns this season.