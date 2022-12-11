Johnathan Slack Jr., a three-star offensive lineman in the 2023 class from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Michigan, is no longer committed to Michigan State. With the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away, it appears Slack will not be signing with the Spartans. Late on Sunday night, Slack announced publicly that he has "decommitted" from Michigan State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lPZks4Rm1pMmgiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZT2ZLOEZtaTJoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG5hdGhh biBTbGFjayBKciAoQEpvaG5hdGhhblNsYWNrMikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2huYXRoYW5TbGFjazIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDIxNDc3 MDUzOTE5MDY4MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTIs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"First off I would l would like to start off by thanking Michigan State, also Coach (Mel) Tucker and Coach (Chris Kapilovic) for giving me the opportunity! I appreciate all the love and support that Spartan Nation has showed me and my family. With that being said, I am reopening my recruitment, and decommiting from Michigan State University."