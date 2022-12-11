Johnathan Slack is no longer part of Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class
Johnathan Slack Jr., a three-star offensive lineman in the 2023 class from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Michigan, is no longer committed to Michigan State. With the Early Signing Period less than two weeks away, it appears Slack will not be signing with the Spartans.
Late on Sunday night, Slack announced publicly that he has "decommitted" from Michigan State.
"First off I would l would like to start off by thanking Michigan State, also Coach (Mel) Tucker and Coach (Chris Kapilovic) for giving me the opportunity! I appreciate all the love and support that Spartan Nation has showed me and my family. With that being said, I am reopening my recruitment, and decommiting from Michigan State University."
Slack had previously committed to Michigan State this past February. He did not participate in Martin Luther King's Division 3 state championship victory versus Muskegon two weeks ago.
Rivals ranks Slack as the 14th best player in the state of Michigan and 31st offensive guard in the 2023 class.
As of press time, Michigan State's 2023 class includes just 10 public verbal commitments. The Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21.