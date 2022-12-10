Forward Joey Hauser was very efficient from the field, shooting nine-of-13 and two-of-four from three as he eclipsed 1,000 career points late in the second half. The Marquette transfer continued his success inside the three-point arc, showing patience in finding good looks for multiple paint finishes, posting a game-high 22 points.

Michigan State (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) outlasted Brown (6-5), 68-50, Saturday night at the Breslin Center. The Spartans came in allowing 69 points per game but posted its best defensive performance since holding Northern Arizona to 55 in the season opener.

Anya and Wojcik represented all of the Bears’ scoring until nearly seven minutes left in the half, one in which MSU struggled on the boards.

A major storyline coming into the contest, Brown guard Paxson Wojcik faced his father and MSU assistant coach Doug Wojcik. Forward Kalu Anya opened the contest’s scoring with a layup on the fast break, and Wojcik followed with a three a few possessions later to give Brown an early 5-2 advantage.

Tyson Walker hit a floater to bring MSU ahead 6-5, a lead they would sustain until the final buzzer. AJ Hoggard carried the load again for the Spartans again in the first half, scoring 11 on an efficient four-of-seven shooting, finishing with 17 points.

MSU utilized two separate 7-0 runs in the first 20 minutes to carry a comfortable 32-18 lead into the half. Guard Jaden Akins continued his success from beyond the three-point arc, making two-of-three for six points in the half to finish with nine on the day.

The Spartans again attempted to establish center Mady Sissoko’s presence inside at the start, but the 6-foot-9 junior missed his first and only three attempts to finish scoreless.

Brown’s leading scorer coming into the contest Kino Lilly Jr. finished with just three points after averaging over 15 per game this season.

Both Brown and MSU finished one-for-seven to end the half. Hauser took over with 16 points in the second half alone as MSU cruised to a comfortable victory, with just six turnovers, showing improvement on a perennial point of emphasis for head coach Tom Izzo.

MSU remains at home as it prepares to face Oakland (2-9) after finals week is over on Wednesday, December 21 at 6:30 p.m..