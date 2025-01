After Friday night’s road victory versus Ohio State, Abby and Jonah break down Szymon Zapala’s big performance, the defensive effort of Jeremy Fears, and what this win means for the rest of the season.

Then, in the 'We Got It! Covered' segment, Jonah provides a glimpse of what to expect from the four new west coast Big Ten teams.

Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

Watch: