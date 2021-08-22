Jalen Nailor could be primed for big breakthrough in 2021

East Lansing, Mich. - The dynamic speed was never an issue.

As a matter of fact, redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor- known as Speedy by his teammates and coaches - is widely considered the fastest young man on Michigan State’s roster.

Now, Nailor wants to enter the 2021 season as not only the fastest among the Spartans’ wideout corps but as one of the most accomplished pass catchers in the team’s wide receivers room. He has some thoughts on how to accomplish that.

“I’d say getting off the ball better (and) having more rhythm in my routes,’’ said Nailor, who enters this season with 49 career catches for 759 yards and six TDs in 19 games. “Putting a little more flavor in my routes, just improving as a whole receiver. Blocking wise, I feel more confident in my blocking, me getting in the right space and getting my hands on guys. It’s a want-to type of thing, it’s a heart thing, so I think as a receiver group, that’s one of our biggest improvements.’’

Prior to last season, Nailor had his progress halted because of injury. As a sophomore, he was limited to just four games and finished with just 15 catches for 106 yards and five rushes for 27 yards.

The 6-foot, 190-pound speedster was awarded a redshirt waiver after that second season, thus making him a fourth-year junior in 2021.

He’s hoping to recapture the potential he showed as a true freshman in 2018 when he finished with eight catches for 138 yards and nine runs for 128 yards. He scored three touchdowns - two receiving and one rushing.

Earlier this week, following a practice, Nailor sounded like a player who is still maturing and looking to move past flashes of brilliance into noticeable modes of consistency.

If his improvements come to fruition, he will be part of a potent receiving trio which includes Jayden Reed, Tre Mosley and blossoming sophomores Montorie Foster and Ian Stewart.

Nailor led the team in yards and TDs last season, and led the Big Ten in yards per reception at 19.8 per catch. He wants to take his entire game up a notch both on and off the field.

“I’ve made a huge jump in (leadership) as far as being the leader,’’ said the California native - a third-team All-Big Ten selection by college football analyst Phil Steele - who had 26 receptions for team-high 515 yards with four touchdowns during last year’s COVID-shortened season. “A more vocal leader.

“I’m just trying to help guys. If I don’t see guys doing the right thing, (I’m) just trying to help them or push them to finish to the ball, running off the field, running on the field, making sure their helmets are strapped up, anything like that. It’s a thing we talk about in our meetings but I just try and transfer out here when I’m out here because a player-led team is better than a coach-led led team, as (Coach) Tucker says.’’