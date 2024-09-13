Screenshot: @msu_football on X/Twitter

The Michigan State University football team returns home this Saturday, after a hard-fought win to open conference play at Maryland. The Spartans will take on FCS opponent Prairie View A&M, in MSU’s first-ever matchup with an HBCU.

Wednesday evening the Spartans’ social media accounts released this week’s uniform reveal, unveiling a traditional combo. MSU will once again wear a green helmet, green jersey, and white pants this Saturday.

The Spartans also wore this combination in this season’s opener against Florida Atlantic. This repeated combo sheds a bit of light on how MSU’s uniform combinations could look under new head coach Jonathan Smith, perhaps showing that the team could be wearing more traditional combinations more often in his tenure.

Green helmet, green jersey, white pants was also the only combination MSU repeated in 2023, wearing the look in both the opener against Central Michigan and the Black Friday closer against Penn State.

It will be interesting to see in the coming home games if the Spartans stick with this combination, or switch up helmets, whether it be shells or decals. The next home game - against Ohio State - features legendary MSU head coach Mark Dantonio being enshrined into the Spartan Stadium ring of honor. For both the big matchup and to honor Dantonio’s big wins, I could see the Spartans going all-green in two weeks.

Next week, MSU heads back on the road to take on Boston College. BC is celebrating their annual “Red Bandana” game, honoring their former lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who carried injured people to safety on 9/11. The Eagles will be wearing alternate uniforms, and it will be interesting to see what the Spartans counter with.