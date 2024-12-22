Inside Coen Carr's career day: How did he improve from last season?

Michigan State sophomore forward Coen Carr. (Photo by Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)

It was Coen Carr’s day inside the Breslin Center on Saturday. The sophomore forward led Michigan State in scoring in its 86-69 victory over Florida Atlantic. Carr scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. It wasn’t just that Carr scored 17 points, it was how he scored those 17 points. It was one of the loudest 17-point performance in recent MSU history.

Tomahawk dunks, alley-Oops, and even his first career 3-pointer, Carr dazzled the Breslin Center crowd with an all-around complete performance. Carr agreed that it was his best game of his young college career. “Oh yeah, I hit a three, so for sure,” Carr said. “Definitely the best game ever in my career so far.” Head coach Tom Izzo spoke highly of Carr’s performance in his postgame press conference. "Coen, no doubt, was the star of the game," Izzo said.