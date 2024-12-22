Inside Coen Carr's career day: How did he improve from last season?

It was Coen Carr’s day inside the Breslin Center on Saturday. The sophomore forward led Michigan State in scoring in its 86-69 victory over Florida Atlantic.
Carr scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. It wasn’t just that Carr scored 17 points, it was how he scored those 17 points. It was one of the loudest 17-point performance in recent MSU history.
Tomahawk dunks, alley-Oops, and even his first career 3-pointer, Carr dazzled the Breslin Center crowd with an all-around complete performance.
Carr agreed that it was his best game of his young college career.
“Oh yeah, I hit a three, so for sure,” Carr said. “Definitely the best game ever in my career so far.”
Head coach Tom Izzo spoke highly of Carr’s performance in his postgame press conference.
"Coen, no doubt, was the star of the game," Izzo said.
The growth in Carr’s game is easy to see. He only scored in double digits twice last season as a true freshman. His season high in field goal attempts was just six. This season, he’s attempted more than six field goals in five of Michigan State’s 12 games. Carr has also scored in double figures four times.
Carr thinks his “ball skills” and his ability to “drive and make decisions” are areas where he’s grown the most, in addition to his rebounding.
So, how did he make this noticeable jump?
“Putting in the work,” Carr said about how he’s improved. “Having the coaches' trust, them having the confidence in me to make the right decisions to do those things. That means a lot, for sure. That’s definitely a big reason why I’ve been able to make this progression from last year.”