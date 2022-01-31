Illinois transfer TE Daniel Barker goes green; commits to MSU

The Spartans added former Illinois TE Daniel Barker to Michigan State's roster via the transfer portal following an official visit this past weekend. Barker, who was a key element of the Illini offense the past three seasons, entered the portal shortly after announcing his withdrawal from the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Rivals.com three-star prospect signed with Illinois in 2018 out of Deerfield Beach (FL) High School. At the time, current Michigan State staffer James Kirkland was on staff at Illinois as the Illini's Director of Player Personnel. Upon entering the portal, Michigan State, led by tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, focused in on Barker and made a quick push to get him to East Lansing for a visit. Following this weekend's visit, Barker committed to Michigan State via social media.