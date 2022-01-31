Illinois transfer TE Daniel Barker goes green; commits to MSU
The Spartans added former Illinois TE Daniel Barker to Michigan State's roster via the transfer portal following an official visit this past weekend.
Barker, who was a key element of the Illini offense the past three seasons, entered the portal shortly after announcing his withdrawal from the 2022 NFL Draft.
The former Rivals.com three-star prospect signed with Illinois in 2018 out of Deerfield Beach (FL) High School. At the time, current Michigan State staffer James Kirkland was on staff at Illinois as the Illini's Director of Player Personnel.
Upon entering the portal, Michigan State, led by tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, focused in on Barker and made a quick push to get him to East Lansing for a visit.
Following this weekend's visit, Barker committed to Michigan State via social media.
At Illinois, Barker quickly became an important piece for the offense. Over the course of four years Barker caught 64 passes for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. This past season, Barker had 18 catches for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Barker is tied for first in Illinois football history for career touchdown catches by a tight end.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end entered his name into the 2022 NFL Draft following the 2021 season, testing the waters before deciding to enter the transfer portal to boost his pro potential.
Michigan State returns at least one tight end that saw meaningful snaps in Maliq Carr; possibly two if redshirt-senior Tyler Hunt decides to come back. The Spartans are also bringing in two capable freshman tight ends in signees Jack Nickel and Michael Masunas.
The addition of Barker adds production, experience, and depth to a now very-formidable tight ends unit.