This past weekend, Michigan State hosted 2024 four-star linebacker Dylan Williams for a multi-day visit, Friday night through Sunday night.

The Long Beach Poly High School (California) standout was blown away by the visit to MSU, and thoroughly enjoyed his time in East Lansing. He was able to take in the "Spartan Football Kickoff" event, meet with coaches and more.

"Man, I was very impressed and shocked to see what Michigan State was all about," Williams said. "The overall experience was amazing. I was able to catch the spring game."