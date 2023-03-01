The term “resilience” is defined as “an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change,” according to Merriam-Webster. The Michigan State men’s basketball team showed a lot of resiliency and mental fortitude in Tuesday night’s 80-67 win over Nebraska.



Following a collapse against Iowa on Saturday afternoon in which the Spartans lost to the Hawkeyes in overtime despite leading by double-digits with less than a minute to play in the game, Michigan State got off to a horrid start in the first half against Nebraska. Against Nebraska, MSU did not make a single field goal from the 14:00 mark until the 6:16 mark of the first half when senior forward Malik Hall finally put the ball through the hoop. The Cornhuskers put together a 17-2 run before Hall’s basket, with a pair of free throws from senior guard Tyson Walker being the only points for the Spartans during that stretch. Michigan State found itself down by as many as 15 points in the first half, and by halftime, Nebraska had a strong 12-point lead, 38-26. Michigan State struggled from the field, shooting a putrid 10-for-36 overall in the first 20 minutes of play (27.8%), including 4-for-12 from 3-point range (33.3%). MSU also struggled to defend, allowing Nebraska to make 57.7% of its first-half shots (15-for-26). The Cornhuskers dominated in the paint, 20-8, and the Spartans did not seem to have any answers. Michigan State would find those solutions in the second half, though. In what was certainly a tale of two halves, the Spartans flipped a switch in the final 20 minutes of play, getting hot from 3-point range, defending better and eventually stealing all of the momentum away from Nebraska. When asked by the Big Ten Network in a postgame interview about the defensive adjustments in the second half, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was honest, as he always is. “It was really complicated, we decided to do a bunch of different things, you know, so we went in the lab and we said, ‘Will somebody please guard somebody?” Izzo said boisterously and somewhat facetiously. “That’s all we did.”

As for how it actually happened, Michigan State and Nebraska traded buckets in the opening couple of minutes of the second half. MSU sophomore guard/wing Jaden Akins then hit a pair of 3-pointers, scoring six quick points for the Spartans and cutting the Cornhuskers’ lead to just seven points. However, Nebraska guard Sam Griesel answered with a 3-pointer of his own to push the Huskers’ lead back up to double-digits, 48-38, with 16:29 remaining to play. After a couple more minutes of gameplay, with both teams going on small runs in spurts, Nebraska once again took a 10-point lead after junior guard Keisei Tominaga drilled a 3-pointer. That gave the Cornhuskers a 55-45 lead with 14:01 left on the game clock. From that point forward, it was all Spartans. Michigan State caught fire, making six of its nine shots from the 13:29 mark to the the 7:26 mark of the first half, including three triples from Hall, Walker and graduate senior forward Joey Hauser. Meanwhile, Nebraska went ice cold from the field, missing eight shots in a row from the 13:14 point to the 6:32 point of the second half. The result was a 15-1 run for MSU, which gave the Spartans a 60-56 lead with just under seven-and-half minutes left to play. Tominga finally broke the drought for the Cornhuskers, making it a two-point game at 60-58 with 6:03 remaining, but Akins immediately responded with another 3-pointer. That started a 15-3 run for MSU, giving the Spartans a commanding 75-61 lead with 2:02 left to play. Redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg finally got Nebraska back on the board with a pair of free throws at the 1:46 mark, but a jumper by junior point guard A.J. Hoggard, and yet another 3-pointer by Akins (his fifth of the game), stretched MSU’s lead to 80-63 with just 32 seconds left to play. While Nebraska did score the final four points of the contest, there was no miracle comeback like there was in Iowa City last weekend. MSU closed out the game on an extremely impressive 35-12 run in the last 14 minutes of gameplay. What happened in Iowa didn’t matter. The Spartans did not dwell on that or the poor first half against Nebraska. Instead, MSU found a way to win through adversity.

Michigan State outscored Nebraska 54-29 in the second half. The 54 points scored by MSU were the highest ever scored in one half at Nebraska's Pinnacle Bank Arena. Michigan State shot a ridiculous 19-for-28 overall from the field in the second half (67.9%) and an even more impressive 12-for-17 from 3-point range (70.5%). MSU made 16 3-pointers in the game (six from Hauser, five from Akins, three from Walker and two from Hall), which was not only a season-high for the team, but also tied for the second-most made triples in a single game in program history. Additionally, the 16 3-pointers tied the single-game record for the most at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Akins, Hall, Hauser and Walker combined to shoot 15-for-22 from the field (68.2%), including 12-for-17 from 3-point range (70.6%). Those four scored 64 of the Spartans’ 80 total points (80%). Meanwhile, Hoggard collected a double-double with 10 points and a career-high 14 assists. The 14 dimes are tied with Earvin “Magic” Johnson for the third-most in a single game in program history. Johnson recorded 14 assists in a single contest three different times. Hoggard’s 14 assists were the most in a game by a Spartan since Mateen Cleaves dished out 20 helpers in 2000. The closest a Michigan State player has gotten to Hoggard's 14 assists in recent years was Cassius Winston, who had 13 against Savannah State on Dec. 31, 2017. Hoggard struggled in the first half, along with the rest of the team. He had just four points on 2-for-7 shooting, with four assists and two rebounds. In the second half, Hoggard scored six points on 2-for-4 shooting, made both of his free throw attempts and, most importantly, dished out 10 assists. He also had a plus/minus of plus-27 in the second half.

