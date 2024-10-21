Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024

Advertisement

in other news

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.

Premium content
 • David Harns
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.

 • Kevin Knight
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
Game Thread: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Game Thread: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Follow along in the game thread for live updates from Spartan Stadium and game discussion.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Homecoming weekend vs the Hawkeyes is a huge opportunity for the Spartans.

 • Kyle Luce

in other news

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.

Premium content
 • David Harns
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.

 • Kevin Knight
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
Advertisement
Published Oct 21, 2024
Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024
Marvin Hall and Paul Fanson
Spartans Illustrated Staff

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a homecoming matchup under the lights.

The Spartans emerged from the bye week looking like a new team and ended up dominating the Hawkeyes statistically. While the final score was 32-20, even the double-digit margin did not fully capture the Spartans' overall level of play on Saturday.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was at Spartan Stadium to capture the action from this past homecoming weekend. Click through the photo gallery below to relive the magic.

The gallery below includes 78 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Advertisement
Michigan State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement