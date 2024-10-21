Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a homecoming matchup under the lights.

The Spartans emerged from the bye week looking like a new team and ended up dominating the Hawkeyes statistically. While the final score was 32-20, even the double-digit margin did not fully capture the Spartans' overall level of play on Saturday.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was at Spartan Stadium to capture the action from this past homecoming weekend. Click through the photo gallery below to relive the magic.

The gallery below includes 78 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.