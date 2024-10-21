Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024

in other news
Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible
MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim
Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa
Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.
Game Thread: Iowa vs. Michigan State
Follow along in the game thread for live updates from Spartan Stadium and game discussion.
Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa
Homecoming weekend vs the Hawkeyes is a huge opportunity for the Spartans.
in other news
Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible
MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim
Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa
Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Michigan State Spartans faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a homecoming matchup under the lights.
The Spartans emerged from the bye week looking like a new team and ended up dominating the Hawkeyes statistically. While the final score was 32-20, even the double-digit margin did not fully capture the Spartans' overall level of play on Saturday.
Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was at Spartan Stadium to capture the action from this past homecoming weekend. Click through the photo gallery below to relive the magic.
The gallery below includes 78 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.
- CB
- RB
- DT
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OLB
- CB
- OT
- TE