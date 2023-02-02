Michigan State men’s ice hockey has found itself in quite the season. A record over .500 would mark the first time the program has achieved such a feat in nearly a decade. MSU has also made headlines by sweeping ranked programs, such as Ohio State at home, earlier this season.

A bump in the road nearly sent Michigan State spiraling after five consecutive losses in December and early January. But a sweep of Penn State set the Spartans back on the rails.

Playing Minnesota is an entirely different beast all on its own. For one, the Golden Gophers may be the best team in the country. Earlier in the season, Michigan State was swept by Minnesota at home. This past weekend, the Spartans were swept again in Minneapolis.

On the road, mistakes are everything. MSU needed to eliminate them. However, the Spartans did not. Let’s go over some of those.