I have a confession to make. I always believed that this year's Michigan State men's basketball team had the potential to create the celebration that Spartans fans are enjoying this week after Sunday's triumphant win over No. 2-seeded Marquette in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32. The writing was on the wall, and it was plain to see, for those who knew what to look for.

Yes, the team struggled with inconsistency (and injuries) throughout the season. But the important elements were there. They just needed to come together.

What I saw was a veteran team with no shortage of ball handlers. I saw a team full of shooters and tough defenders. I saw a team with not just one, but two potentially lethal stretch-fours. I also saw a group of post players who had the potential to be good enough when it mattered.

After all, while post players are nice to have, they are not the element that a team needs to be successful in March. Just ask Purdue fans this week.

A lot of Michigan State fans wrote off this year as one of transition. A lot of Michigan State fans got caught looking at the recruiting rankings for next year’s class. I was not one of those fans.

Recruiting rankings and talented freshmen are great, but in March, experienced veterans are what matters. If those veterans are locked in like Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard, it matters just a little bit more. Just ask Duke fans this week.

But most important of all, I saw a man on the bench who has been through this all before. I saw a man who knows how to tinker and push buttons. I saw a man who knew how to craft a group of guys into a team who knows how to win in March. I saw Coach Tom Izzo.

A certain group of people were starting to call Coach Izzo's tenure into question. “Izzo is washed,” was a refrain in certain corners of the internet. Apparently going to the Final Four in 2019 (just three tournaments ago) after a run of winning three consecutive Big Ten championships isn’t good enough for some people. A few people (from a certain fan base) even started to suggest that just making the Sweet 16 a few times in a row was somehow more impressive.

Let’s just call out those people for who they are. Those are people who are attempting to craft a narrative and construct a world based on what they want to believe instead of reality. Those people also just had a mighty tough weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Michigan State and Izzo advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 15th time in his career. Izzo tied Kentucky's John Calipari for the most Sweet 16 appearances among active coaches. Izzo is also coaching in his 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament, which is a record for a coach at a single school. Coach Izzo has advanced to at least the second weekend in 60% of the tournaments in which he has coached. That is kind of a big deal.

Also, just for context, 15 Sweet 16 appearances are more than any other Big Ten program has total since seeding began in 1979. Indiana has 14. No other Big Ten school has more than 12.

Coach Izzo also made a few other entries into the record books this weekend. Coach Izzo now has a total of 55 NCAA Tournament wins. That ties Bill Self, it is just two wins behind Calipari, and it is one win ahead of Rick Pitino (if I count all vacated wins). Those three gentlemen are already making spring break plans.

The only other coaches above Izzo on this list are the retired Mike Krzyzewski (101), Roy Williams (77), Dean Smith (65), and Jim Boeheim (61). I don’t know about you, but I certainly don't think “washed” when I see that list.

Speaking of Boeheim, Coach Izzo also broke another record with Sunday’s win over No. 2-seeded Marquette. Coach Izzo now has beaten a higher seed a total of 16 times in his career, the most ever. He was previously tied with the now-retired Boeheim at 15.

Only two other coaches in history have more than 10 upset wins. Lute Olson (Arizona) and Rollie Massimino (Villanova) both retired with 11. Bruce Pearl from Auburn is now in second place among active coaches with nine. I do not expect that record to be broken in my lifetime.

Even more ridiculous than the 16 underdog wins is the fact that Coach Izzo has a winning record of 16-12 as the lower seed in March (57.1%). No other active coach with more than 10 tournament games played comes close to that percentage.

But the best part of this weekend is that the Spartans are still playing. No other Big Ten team can say that. But how far can the Spartans really go?

Just prior to the start of the tournament, a fellow Michigan State graduate and acquaintance at work asked me how far Michigan State would advance in this year’s tournament. Without really thinking, I answered “Final Four, baby.” He thought that I was joking. Deep down in my heart, I was not.

When Michigan State’s draw was announced on Selection Sunday, my confidence in a deep March run grew stronger. Today, Spartans fans are in the middle of that process, and it is not over yet.

The early betting lines for the Spartans’ Sweet 16 matchup with Kansas State list the game as essentially a pick’em. The line opened slightly in favor of Kansas State, but has now swung in favor of Michigan State. On paper, that sounds about right. With Tom Izzo on the sidelines against a first-year coach in Jerome Tang, I like the Spartans’ odds.

If Michigan State can advance to Coach Izzo’s 11th Regional Final (that’s a 44% rate), the Spartans would most likely face Coach Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers. Coach Barnes is legendary for his ability to underachieve in March and his star point guard (Zakai Zeigler) is out for the year. Of course, the Spartans could end up playing Florida Atlantic as well.

Coach Izzo would also get a chance to add to his current record of 24-7 (77%) in one-day tournament preps. Louisville legend Denny Crum (18-4, 82%) is the only coach in history with a better percentage and more than 12 tournament wins.

If the Spartans can win two games next weekend, Coach Izzo would advance to his ninth Final Four in 25 years. That total would tie Roy Williams for second place in the modern era (since 1979) and trail only Coach Krzyzewski’s mark of 13. Coach Izzo’s Final Four rate of 36.0% would also essentially tie Coach K’s rate (36.1%) for the highest of all-time among coaches with 20 or more tournament wins.

Moreover, a trip to the Final Four would once again ensure that (almost) every four-year player under Izzo has reached a Final Four. The only gap in that astounding streak came in 2014 when the Spartans squandered a nine-point second half lead in the Regional Final to UConn.

That particular game in 2014 was played in Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Spartans will return to the site of that loss on Thursday night. Can Coach Izzo enact his revenge on the building by getting two wins over the weekend?

To some, this might all sound like overly optimistic, post-victory drivel. I believe otherwise. Coach Izzo is continuing to build his legacy before our very eyes. Sure, his team might lose on Thursday or Saturday night. That might totally happen.

But the calendar says March, and it's Tom Izzo. I wouldn’t bet against him.