Henderson taking ownership as leader of the MSU secondary
Junior safety Xavier Henderson has received a master class in leadership from observing predecessors like Khari Willis, David Dowell, and Josiah Scott.And as the most experienced returning player i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news