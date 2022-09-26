East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State played the second half of Saturday’s loss to Minnesota with only four defensive players who started on opening night against Western Michigan.

Ben VanSumeren, Angelo Grose, Charles Brantley and Ameer Speed, who came off the bench against the Gophers, were the four.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not inclined to give injury updates on players, but was asked during Monday’s press conference about senior safety Xavier Henderson, who was offering encouragement on the sideline during the loss to Minnesota.

“He’s able to get more involved now because he is more mobile,” Tucker said. “He was on crutches for awhile so he had to keep a distance. He can get a little closer, so that’s what you’re seeing.”

Henderson isn’t expected to return soon. Michigan State is without linebacker Darius Snow, who is out for the year with a lower body injury.

Elsewhere, Preseason 2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten defensive tackle Jacob Slade has been out since midway through the Akron game. He didn’t dress against Minnesota or Washington.

Defensive tackle Simeon Barrow has played through undisclosed injuries this year and logged only 29 of MSU’s 78 snaps against the Gophers.

Defensive end Khris Bogle played only 19 snaps against Minnesota, being limited by a lower body injury.

Defensive end Jeff Pietrowski was lost to an undisclosed injury in the first quarter of the Washington game and has not returned.

Three of MSU’s starting four defensive linemen on opening night were sidelined for all or most of Saturday’s game. One of the two starting linebackers is out for the year, plus Henderson at safety. Henderson began the season as a fourth-year starter.

Tucker never gives injury updates on players. He wasn't asked about Barrow's status during Monday's press conference.

Nickel back Chester Kimbrough has not played a defensive snap since halftime of the Washington game. His demotion is believed to be performance-related rather than health-related.

Six of MSU’s top 11 defenders in terms of snap counts during Saturday’s game were players who were not Spartans a year ago or were non-regulars: Kendell Brooks (78 snaps), VanSumeren (77), Justin White (66), Jacoby Windmon (65), Ameer Speed (57) and Avery Dunn (38).

“It’s all hands on deck,” Tucker said of the task of coaches and players staying upbeat after two straight losses. “It’s a lot easier to coach guys when everything is going well but when adversity hits, that’s when the rubber meets the road. I have a lot of confidence in our staff and in our players. I’m determined and optimistic because of the response that I’m seeing from the staff and our players.”

When asked about his confidence level in his coaching staff, Tucker said: “High.”