Health on defense remains major concern heading into Maryland game
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State played the second half of Saturday’s loss to Minnesota with only four defensive players who started on opening night against Western Michigan.
Ben VanSumeren, Angelo Grose, Charles Brantley and Ameer Speed, who came off the bench against the Gophers, were the four.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not inclined to give injury updates on players, but was asked during Monday’s press conference about senior safety Xavier Henderson, who was offering encouragement on the sideline during the loss to Minnesota.
“He’s able to get more involved now because he is more mobile,” Tucker said. “He was on crutches for awhile so he had to keep a distance. He can get a little closer, so that’s what you’re seeing.”
Henderson isn’t expected to return soon. Michigan State is without linebacker Darius Snow, who is out for the year with a lower body injury.
Elsewhere, Preseason 2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten defensive tackle Jacob Slade has been out since midway through the Akron game. He didn’t dress against Minnesota or Washington.
Defensive tackle Simeon Barrow has played through undisclosed injuries this year and logged only 29 of MSU’s 78 snaps against the Gophers.
Defensive end Khris Bogle played only 19 snaps against Minnesota, being limited by a lower body injury.
Defensive end Jeff Pietrowski was lost to an undisclosed injury in the first quarter of the Washington game and has not returned.
Three of MSU’s starting four defensive linemen on opening night were sidelined for all or most of Saturday’s game. One of the two starting linebackers is out for the year, plus Henderson at safety. Henderson began the season as a fourth-year starter.
Tucker never gives injury updates on players. He wasn't asked about Barrow's status during Monday's press conference.
Nickel back Chester Kimbrough has not played a defensive snap since halftime of the Washington game. His demotion is believed to be performance-related rather than health-related.
Six of MSU’s top 11 defenders in terms of snap counts during Saturday’s game were players who were not Spartans a year ago or were non-regulars: Kendell Brooks (78 snaps), VanSumeren (77), Justin White (66), Jacoby Windmon (65), Ameer Speed (57) and Avery Dunn (38).
“It’s all hands on deck,” Tucker said of the task of coaches and players staying upbeat after two straight losses. “It’s a lot easier to coach guys when everything is going well but when adversity hits, that’s when the rubber meets the road. I have a lot of confidence in our staff and in our players. I’m determined and optimistic because of the response that I’m seeing from the staff and our players.”
When asked about his confidence level in his coaching staff, Tucker said: “High.”
PARTICIPATION REPORT
MSU’s defensive player participation on Saturday included redshirt sophomore defensive end Avery Dunn seeing the first significant action of his career, with 38 snaps. With Bogle and Pietrowski out, Michigan State has gone with Windmon at defensive end along with Dunn, true freshman Zion Young and junior Michael Fletcher. Fletcher made his first game appearance of the season on Saturday.
Former walk-on Justin White replaced Kimbrough as the starting nickel back. White relieved Kimbrough for the second half of the Wisconsin game.
Mississippi State transfer Aaron Brulé was expected to be a major contributor, but played only 14 snaps against the Gophers as a slot linebacker. He shared snaps with Kimbrough.
Junior linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote was considered a candidate for an expanded role this season, especially after Snow went down with an injury and Windmon moved to defensive end. He’s been a regular on special teams, but logged only one snap on defense against the Gophers. With VanSumeren struggling to make an impact between the tackles as a run defender, the Spartans need Gaoteote, or someone, to push for playing time at middle linebacker.
Redshirt senior DaShaun Mallory started two games at defensive tackle in 2020, but fell from the playing group last year after losing substantial weight. He has played only seven snaps this season, all of them coming against the Gophers on Saturday.
Redshirt-sophomore cornerback Marqui Lowery started two games last year after transferring from Louisville. But he has played only eight snaps this season and seen action in only two games. He didn’t play against Minnesota.
Tucker’s staff inherited Fletcher and Mallory from the previous staff, signed Gaoteote as a four-star recruit and attracted Brulé and Lowery from the transfer portal. Whether the issue is player development or incoming evaluation, Michigan State has needed more production from players such as these, especially with injuries affecting their position groups.
MSU’s defensive snap counts vs Minnesota:
Kendell Brooks 78
Cal Haladay 78
Ben VanSumeren 77
Charles Brantley 75
Angelo Grose 70
Justin White 66
Jacoby Windmon 65
Derrick Harmon 58
Ameer Speed 57
Maverick Hansen 51
Avery Dunn 38
Simeon Barrow 29
Ronald Williams 24
Khris Bogle 19
Aaron Brule 14
Brandon Wright 13
Michael Fletcher 13
Zion Young 8
Jaden Mangham 7
Deshaun Mallory 7
Alex VanSumeren 6
Jalen Hunt 3
Caleb Coley 1
Ma’a Goateote 1