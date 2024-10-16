Saturday's game represents 'whole new season' for Aidan Chiles, MSU offense

The way the schedule works out, it feels like a new season for Michigan State football and quarterback Aidan Chiles.

In his first season as a college starting quarterback, Chiles has completed 56% of his passes for 1,212 yards and five touchdowns through six games. He also has made his fair share of mistakes — Chiles has thrown eight interceptions in six games.

“I look at it as a whole new season,” Chiles said. “I came in, I expected myself to do more and I didn’t. That’s behind me. Come in, new season, new week, basically just here to get better.”

That new season for the 3-3 Spartans begins on Saturday against Iowa in East Lansing.

The Hawkeyes have been known to play sound, disciplined defense under head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker. Ferentz has been the head coach at Iowa since 1999 and Parker has been the defensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes since 2012.