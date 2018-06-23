Hallock hustled through the drills at 100 miles an hour, and 105 percent effort. He posted good measurables in the 40, the broad jump and the vertical. Michigan State coaches rewatched his camp film, and came to a decision.

“If Michigan State didn’t come into the equation (and offer), I was ready to carry my football career wherever,” Tate said. “I considered that. But I processed it by working hard and really showing up at that camp.”

So Tate buckled his Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central chin strap and went out to the Doug Weaver practice field last Saturday afternoon to prove he was worthy of earning a scholarship, worthy of practicing on these same acres for four college years, just like his daddy had done.

They told Ty that Tate was getting serious consideration for a scholarship offer. Just like dozens of others.

They wanted Hallock at MSU’s camp on June 16 for closer evaluation.

Spartan coaches told Ty Hallock, Tate’s father, that they liked Tate’s frame, his speed and his willingness to lower his shoulder, defeat a block and set a firm edge for a defense.

Beginning in January, Michigan State coaches started watching Tate Hallock’s junior film more closely. The more they looked, the more they liked. They told Hallock he had become a definite prospect on the Spartans’ recruiting radar screen.

But he knew enough about the limited-scholarship business of college football to realize that it might not come to fruition for him.

Tate Hallock dreamed of becoming a football player at Michigan State, like his father.

Hallock has been a star wide receiver, kick returner and safety at Forest Hills Central. At a height approaching 6-4, with plenty of capacity to add mass at 190 pounds, he has good straight-line speed, good ball skills, and a nasty streak to deliver a hard hit. MSU offered him as a safety, but he could fill out as a slot linebacker.

Recruiting analysts have been slow to recognize his talent on a football field, but college coaches see his value.

Spartan coaches sent out word to the Hallocks to have Tate call Coach Mark Dantonio on Thursday. Tate called. Dantonio offered a scholarship. The Hallocks celebrated.

Less than 24 hours later, Tate knew he wanted to accept the offer and become a Spartan.

But first, Tate wanted to keep his word and attend football camp at Notre Dame. They drove to South Bend on Friday.

On the way to Notre Dame, Tate, Ty, and Tate’s mother, Jennifer Hallock, talked about Tate’s choices, and the elephant in the car - the Michigan State offer.

Tate couldn’t shake the Michigan State feeling in his heart. It was the only place he ever dreamed of playing.

They told him to take a good look at Notre Dame and listen to what they had to say.

Then on the drive home, up the Lake Michigan coast, conversation turned back to the Spartans.

They exited and had a little family dinner on the fly at King Gyros. Tate kept talking about Michigan State. He felt he was ready to commit to the Spartans.

Ty is as Spartan-green as they come. Jennifer is a Spartan graduate, too. Tate grew up in a staunch Spartan household. He has worn Spartan gear from the time he was in diapers.

Inside, Ty wanted Tate to play at Michigan State. On the outside, the father never wanted his hopes to influence Tate’s college decision. He wanted Tate to choose the program, the coaches and the academic combination that best-suited Tate. Ty had had his time. This was Tate’s time. And, over the course of time, Tate never fell out of love with Michigan State.

“I have always wanted to play at Michigan State,” Tate Hallock said.

And now, he loved Michigan State even more.

He had offers from Iowa State, Cincinnati, Air Force and MAC schools, plus a lacrosse offer from Michigan. More offers were sure to come in the fall.

If he wanted to play lacrosse for the Wolverines, Ty would have swallowed hard and accepted it with a proud smile.

But Tate told Ty and Jennifer on Friday he wanted to commit to Michigan State. He was certain of it.

The parents knew Tate had thought it through. This was about to happen. Their elation boiled.

So he picked up the phone and called Mark Dantonio at about 6 p.m. on Friday and told him he was ready to make it official and become a Spartan for life.

Tate is joining his brother Tanner, who is a freshman walk-on linebacker, at Michigan State.

“My brother and the Hallock legacy really led me to it,” Tate told SpartanMag.com Friday night.

Tate’s conversation with Dantonio lasted only about 10 minutes.

“Coach Dantonio was excited,” Tate Hallock said.

Not as excited as the Hallocks.

“It’s not easy telling other people ‘no,’ but I believe Tate made a great choice,” said Ty, who played seven years in the NFL as a fullback and is now Vice President of Real Estate Development at First Companies Inc., in Grand Rapids. “Jennifer and I are very pleased he has chosen Michigan State. We are very pleased Coach D, Coach Staten and the staff believed he earned it.

“In the end we are most proud of the bond our children have with one another. Tanner, Tate and (sister) Theryn are all very close. That bond was a big reason for this decision.

“As Michigan State grads, my wife and I feel a special bond there as well. Michigan State is a top-notch university and a wonderful place to grow as a young person.”

But first, Tate has another year of growing to do at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. Dantonio and staff will be watching. But this time, they’ll be watching one of their own.