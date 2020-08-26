SpartanMag - Godwin Heights 2021 DE Ru'Quan Buckley Talks MSU Interest

Godwin Heights 2021 DE Ru'Quan Buckley has over 20 offers but now is winding down on the recruiting process and trying to find his best fit for the next level.

"I'm planning on narrowing down my list to a couple schools sometime in September," says Buckley.

In such a weird time of life that no one has ever experienced the recruiting process will definitely be different come this fall with no High School football in Michigan with that comes challenges.

"I'm planning a visit to Michigan State soon, I'm just not sure exactly when yet with everything going on."

Outside of Michigan State, Buckley has offers from the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, Florida State, Minnesota among others. Buckley also stated he's been in contact with both Mississippi State and Ole Miss recently.

Buckley plans on narrowing his list sometime in September and then ultimately committing on his birthday, October 14th.

Buckley is listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and is rated a 3-star prospect and the 15th best prospect in Michigan and 29th at his position in the country respectively according to Rivals.

