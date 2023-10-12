Get to Know the Michigan State Opponent: Rutgers
Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 in Big Ten play) comes off the bye in hopes to snap a three-game skid as it prepares to go on the road for the second consecutive game, this time to Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers (3-2, 1-2 in Big Ten play).
Both sides are looking to correct two-game skids in conference play. The Spartans are hoping to leave the late-game mishaps in Iowa City, while the Scarlet Knights looks to return to form on their home turf, where they notched their first win and conference win alike, over Northwestern, to begin the year.
Obviously, Michigan State has been through a lot this season after the firing of Mel Tucker as the program's head coach, but players such as redshirt junior linebacker Darius Snow and others have been stepping up to help lead the program through the turmoil.
As for Michigan State's opponent this week, let's get to know Rutgers a little bit better.
Simply speaking, Rutgers' defense is good at getting stops. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, the Scarlet Knights rank 10th nationally in "stop rate," which is defined as "the percentage of a defense’s drives that end in punts, turnovers or a turnover on downs."
The Scarlett Knights rank 13th in the nation in points allowed per game and 14th in yards allowed (14.7 and 282.8 per game, respectively).
Meanwhile, MSU's offense has moved the ball decently, out-gaining Maryland and Iowa, but has failed to convert on opportunities. Penalties, turnovers and other miscues have played into that.
Offensively, Rutgers purports a solid rushing attack (173.3 yards per game, 51st nationally and sixth in the Big Ten) in what should be an intriguing dynamic against Michigan State's defensive front (115 rushing yards allowed per game, 34th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten).
What to Watch For
Michigan State will have to be ultra efficient with the ball, something the Spartans haven’t shown a capability to do thus far.
Michigan State outgained Maryland through the air East Lansing in Week Four (although, MSU used three total quarterbacks in the game and Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa saw a lot of short fields due to turnovers) and clearly outperformed either of Iowa’s two quarterbacks two weeks ago. However, redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim’s costly turnovers proved to be MSU’s demise in both contests. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser is trending to take the first snap under center for the Spartans this week, but it is not quite certain as of yet.
Rutgers gave MSU’s next opponent and rival Michigan a scare for part of the contest in Ann Arbor earlier this year, trailing by just seven points at halftime in a game you could argue didn’t indicate how closely the teams competed (it ultimately in a 31-7 defeat for the Scarlet Knights).
As mentioned, Rutgers rushes for 173.3 yards per game behind New Jersey native and junior running back Kyle Monangai’s 5.1 yards per carry
The Scarlett Knights' also feature a young back getting a healthy workload and sporting four-plus yards per carry in freshman Ja’Shon Benjamin.
Rutgers’ backfield may present the challenge that Central Michigan's did to open the season, as junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt holds just a 51.8 completion percentage, but sits as RU's second-leading rusher, and a fairly efficient one at that, with 4.6 yards per attempt on 50 carries.
Michigan State defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton spoke earlier this week about the importance of communication and the grit of the team, which will be needed against Rutgers.
Synopsis
Michigan State may again be able to buckle down in a favorable matchup for its defense. Rutgers will trot out the 119th- ranked passing offense, presumably leaning on its ground game, a type of matchup MSU has been able to contend in (see Iowa).
As five-point underdogs, the Spartans will attempt to prove the oddsmakers wrong for the fourth-straight week.