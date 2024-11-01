Game Preview: Michigan State vs Indiana

Can Kay'ron Lynch-Adams and the Spartans run past the Indiana Hoosiers this week? (Photo by Marvin Hall / Spartans Illustrated)

If you only looked at the box score last Saturday you may think MSU is welcoming Indiana to town this week coming off a big rivalry win and all the confidence in the world. But box scores don't win games — out-scoring your opponent does. Last Saturday in Ann Arbor the Spartans fell short, 24-17. At this point, all the wounds need to have been licked, as the focus now turns to No. 13 ranked Indiana Hoosiers, for a 3:33 p.m. Saturday showdown for the Old Brass Spittoon. Indiana is yet another challenge in what has been one of the nation's most difficult schedules for the Spartans, as first-year Hoosier head coach Curt Cignetti has his team off to their first 8-0 start since 1967. The Hoosiers have been led by Transfer Senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke who despite having surgery on a broken thumbnail, Cignetti announced will get the start Saturday. Rourke play has been down right flawless, Throwing for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, with a Big Ten best 91.8 QBR. The Hoosiers have seven players with 12 or more carries this season, with eight players scoring a rushing touchdown as well. This Indiana offense is inventive, disciplined, and willing to break you down through the air or in the trenches. Indiana currently sits as an 8.0 point favorite (ESPN BET) Let's take a look at this Saturday's matchup —

2024 statistics review:

Michigan State: -Record: 4-4 (2-3 in Big Ten) -Offense: 364.9 YPG, 227.88 passing YPG, 137.0 rushing YPG -Defense: 315.9 YPG, 186.25 passing YPG, 129.6 rushing YPG -Third-down offense: 42.57% -Third-down defense: 44.44% -Points per game: 21.00 -Points per game allowed: 22.25

Indiana : -Record: 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten) -Offense: 487.6 YPG, 287.00 passing YPG, 200.6 rushing YPG -Defense: 269.5 YPG, 183.38 passing YPG, 86.1 rushing YPG -Third-down offense: 54.02% -Third-down defense: 33.01% -Points per game: 46.50 -Points per game allowed: 14.13

SERIES INFORMATION

All-Time Series: MSU leads, 50-18-2 Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 26-8-1 Series in Big Ten Games: MSU leads, 47-15-1 Last Meeting: MSU 24, IU 21 (2023 in Bloomington) Current Series Streak: 1 by MSU

Uniform Watch

If you were hoping for change, well change is here! MSU’s “Thy Shadows” all black uniforms will make their season debut Saturday.

Indiana

KEY MATCHUPS

WIN RED-ZONE BATTLE When it comes to red zone efficiency this season, these two teams could not be on further ends of the spectrum. Indiana has kicked (and made) five field goals this season, and the reason they kick so few is because when they get in the red zone, they almost exclusively reach the end zone. In the 47 times they've gotten in the red zone this season, they've scored 39 touchdowns, only failing twice to score points. Now for MSU, their red zone trips have not been as fruitful. In the 30 times they've reached the red zone this season, they’ve managed only twelve touchdowns, and 9 field goals, not scoring points on 9 of 30 trips, which is the fifth-worst rate in the nation. A momentum-swinging field goal hold for MSU, and finding the end zone are non-negotiable if MSU wants to keep pace with Indiana.

CHILES STACKING PROGRESS Chiles' fumble late in the 2nd quarter last week was a real momentum blow for the Spartans, but quietly, Chiles is making progressing week to week, and the numbers back it up. Chiles for consecutive weeks passed for career-highs in completion percentage, 73.3% against the Hawkeyes, followed by 73.6% against the Wolverines. He had a pair of turnovers in each game, one interception and one aforementioned fumble. He is not all the way there yet, but heading in the right direction, and Saturday is yet another test against a disciplined defense that’s forced 16 turnovers, and only allowed one team to score over 24 points in a game this season (Maryland 28). Look for MSU to mix in play action with pounding the rock, along with Chiles using his athleticism to roll out in space, take shots, or tuck it and run.

NEED MORE PRESSURE MSU has one sack in Big Ten play — no typo, a single sack…And that was nearly two whole months ago against Maryland. Kurtis Rourke is too dangerous to let sit in the pocket without pressure. MSU’s defense has been serviceable, but their inability to get home has been surprising, given Joe Rossi’s track record at Minnesota and defensive success. Indiana runs an offense similar to Oregon, quick passes in space, and lets their skill-position players make plays. With Jordan Turner out for the first half of this game, due to his ejection last Saturday, Jordan Hall, Wayne Mathews, Cal Haladay, and company will need to demonstrate gap discipline, and at some point in this game, get Rourke down in the backfield.

GAME INFO:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 2nd at 3:33 p.m. Eastern Time TV/Streaming/Mobile: Peacock | PeacockTV.com Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sidelines) Radio: Spartan Media Network Play-by-Play: George Blaha Analyst: Jason Strayhorn Sidelines: Jehuu Caulcrick Broadcast Host: Will Tieman -Location: East Lansing, Michigan -Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866) -Weather Expectations: 57 degrees at kick-off, wind 2-5mph, gusts up to 7 mph.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Last week I made the case that Michigan doesn't unequivocally do anything better than Michigan State, (run, pass, defend). This week is a different story, Indiana at every level has outperformed MSU statistically this season. But, who you play matters, and in that context, Indiana still has to prove they are worth their No. 13 ranking in college football. So, what will it take for MSU to get back in the win column? Touchdowns, and probably a few of them. MSU has shown they can move the ball down the field, with efficiency and in a variety of ways. Reaching pay dirt, has been a problem, though. With Chiles gaining confidence and chemistry with his receiving core, this could be the week this offense may take that NEXT step (with a whole new staff, quarterback, and 61 new players, progress is a series of many, many STEPS). This will be the most difficult environment Indiana has had to play in yet, (by far), and you have a stadium packed with fans who frankly, are looking to blow off steam, and a team equally as ready to prove they are not to be taken lightly. Much of the chatter in Spartan Land is the optimism that MSU will pull off the upset, and frankly, despite a disappointing loss last week, MSU is playing its best overall football at this moment. Cut down on the mistakes (flags, turnovers, etc), don't settle for field goals, and the Spartan's first win against a top 15 opponent since the Peach Bowl on December, 30, 2021, is well within reach. Enjoy getting home before Midnight Spartans.