Friday Night Lights: Tight ends shine, Houser continues to light it up
TOP PERFORMANCES
Katin Houser, Quarterback
St. John Bosco 49, Orange Lutheran 25
Houser and St. John Bosco started hot with an 80-yard drive capped by a 7-yard Rayshon Luke touchdown run. Houser's second drive ended with a 53-yard passing touchdown, stretching the Bosco lead to 21-6. The four-star MSU commit finished the night completing 13 of 18 passes for 189 yards with three touchdowns.
Season Stats: 60 of 94, 960 yards, 13 TDs, and 2 INTs.
Next Game: at Santa Margarita | Friday, October 22 | 10:00pm EST
Jack Nickel, Tight End
Milton 54, Etowah 14
The three-star Michigan State commit, who is well-known for his blocking abilities, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass during Milton's blowout over Etowah, Friday night. In addition to his touchdown grab, Nickel also had three other receptions, finishing with 44 yards through the air.
Season Stats: 20 receptions, 203 yards, and 3 TDs
Next Game: at Roswell | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST
Chase Carter, Defensive End
SMB Wolfpack 28, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Carter added two sacks, four TFLs, and seven tackles to his season totals, Friday night in SMB's shutout of Bloomington Kennedy. The three-star defensive end is tied for the most sacks in Minnesota through six games.
Season Stats: 47 tackles, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks, and 1 FF
Next Game: vs. PAHCAMCAWL | Wednesday, October 20 | 9:00pm EST
Dillon Tatum, Athlete
West Bloomfield 30, North Farmington 16
The future Spartan was effective running and catching the ball for West Bloomfield against a formidable opponent in North Farmington, Friday night. Tatum rushed for two touchdowns, including a 1-yard score and a 40-yarder. Both came on direct snaps to Tatum.
Next Game: at Eisenhower | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Michael Masunas, Tight End
Hamilton 63, Desert Vista 17
Masunas nearly doubled his season totals Friday night, hauling in five receptions for 67 yards. Despite the three-star tight end not finding the end zone, Masunas was the go-to guy for Hamilton when they were looking to pick up short-yardage through the air.
Season Stats: 11 receptions, 163 yards, and 2 TDs.
Next Game: vs. Highland | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST
2022 COMMITS
Alex VanSumeren, Defense Tackle (INJ)
Frankenmuth 40, Essexville Garber 6
Season Stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs
Next Game: vs. Croswell-Lexington | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back
Clarkston 33, Birmingham Groves 8
Next Game: vs. Stevenson | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Kristian Phillips, Guard
Cedar Grove 63, Salem 0
Next Game: at Greater Atlanta Christian | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST
Malik Spencer, Defensive Back
Buford 37, Shiloh 0
Next Game: vs. Lanier | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST
Gavin Broscious, Guard
Desert Edge 33, Ironwood 20
Next Game: vs. Sunrise Mountain | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST
Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver
Dearborn 13, Dearborn Fordson 10
Next Game: vs. Howell | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver
Roseville 27, Port Huron 15
Next Game: vs. Dakota | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Quavian Carter, Linebacker
Lee County 29, Houston County 9
Next Game: vs. Northside | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST
Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle
Grandview 38, Eaglecrest 17
Next Game: at Cherry Creek | Thursday, October 21 | 9:00pm EST
Shannon Blair, Defensive Back (INJ)
Knoxville West 76, Cocke County 7
Next Game: at Maryville | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle
East Kentwood 27, Grand Haven 7
Next Game: vs. Rockford | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver
Riverview Sarasota 42, Lakewood Ranch 14
Next Game: at Gulf Coast | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Ade Willie, Cornerback
IMG Academy 24, St. Thomas More 14
Next Game: vs. East St. Louis | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST
Jack Stone, Kicker
Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24
Next Game: vs. Tyler | Friday, October 22 | 8:30pm EST
2023 COMMITS
Brennan Parachek, Tight End (INJ)
Saline 42, Dexter 40
Next Game: vs. Chelsea | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST