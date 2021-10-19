Friday Night Lights: Tight ends shine, Houser continues to light it up

TOP PERFORMANCES

Katin Houser, Quarterback St. John Bosco 49, Orange Lutheran 25 Houser and St. John Bosco started hot with an 80-yard drive capped by a 7-yard Rayshon Luke touchdown run. Houser's second drive ended with a 53-yard passing touchdown, stretching the Bosco lead to 21-6. The four-star MSU commit finished the night completing 13 of 18 passes for 189 yards with three touchdowns. Season Stats: 60 of 94, 960 yards, 13 TDs, and 2 INTs. Next Game: at Santa Margarita | Friday, October 22 | 10:00pm EST

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGxpdHRsZSBkaW1lLWFnZSBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20va2F0aW5ob3VzZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGthdGluaG91c2VyPC9hPiB0aGlzIHBhc3QgRnJpZGF5LiBCb3NjbyByb2xs cywgTWljaGlnYW4gc3RhdGUgcm9sbHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb2dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29ncmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PZGVsbEJyZXR0aGFtSnI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE9kZWxsQnJldHRoYW1KcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1Bua09kTUdhb3YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QbmtPZE1HYW92PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEtlbm55IFJheSAoQGNvYWNoX2tlbmRyaWMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hfa2VuZHJpYy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0 NzM4OTY2MDcxNjU2NDQ4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jack Nickel, Tight End Milton 54, Etowah 14 The three-star Michigan State commit, who is well-known for his blocking abilities, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass during Milton's blowout over Etowah, Friday night. In addition to his touchdown grab, Nickel also had three other receptions, finishing with 44 yards through the air. Season Stats: 20 receptions, 203 yards, and 3 TDs Next Game: at Roswell | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib25vcmFibGUgTWVudGlvbjo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0phY2tOaWNrZWw4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFj a05pY2tlbDg2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jy YW5kb25iM3N0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBicmFuZG9uYjNzdDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXZ2eG4xP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEZXZ2eG4xPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vVWp2aW9lQlFYWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VqdmlvZUJRWFo8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlsdG9uIEhpZ2ggU2Nob29sIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA TWlsdG9uRWFnbGVzX0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01pbHRvbkVhZ2xlc19GQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MDIzMjQwOTk3OTU2NDAzNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chase Carter, Defensive End SMB Wolfpack 28, Bloomington Kennedy 0 Carter added two sacks, four TFLs, and seven tackles to his season totals, Friday night in SMB's shutout of Bloomington Kennedy. The three-star defensive end is tied for the most sacks in Minnesota through six games. Season Stats: 47 tackles, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks, and 1 FF Next Game: vs. PAHCAMCAWL | Wednesday, October 20 | 9:00pm EST

Dillon Tatum, Athlete West Bloomfield 30, North Farmington 16 The future Spartan was effective running and catching the ball for West Bloomfield against a formidable opponent in North Farmington, Friday night. Tatum rushed for two touchdowns, including a 1-yard score and a 40-yarder. Both came on direct snaps to Tatum. Next Game: at Eisenhower | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Michael Masunas, Tight End Hamilton 63, Desert Vista 17 Masunas nearly doubled his season totals Friday night, hauling in five receptions for 67 yards. Despite the three-star tight end not finding the end zone, Masunas was the go-to guy for Hamilton when they were looking to pick up short-yardage through the air. Season Stats: 11 receptions, 163 yards, and 2 TDs. Next Game: vs. Highland | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST

2022 COMMITS

Alex VanSumeren, Defense Tackle (INJ) Frankenmuth 40, Essexville Garber 6 Season Stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs Next Game: vs. Croswell-Lexington | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST



Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back Clarkston 33, Birmingham Groves 8 Next Game: vs. Stevenson | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Kristian Phillips, Guard Cedar Grove 63, Salem 0 Next Game: at Greater Atlanta Christian | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back Buford 37, Shiloh 0 Next Game: vs. Lanier | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Gavin Broscious, Guard Desert Edge 33, Ironwood 20 Next Game: vs. Sunrise Mountain | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver Dearborn 13, Dearborn Fordson 10 Next Game: vs. Howell | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver Roseville 27, Port Huron 15 Next Game: vs. Dakota | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Quavian Carter, Linebacker Lee County 29, Houston County 9 Next Game: vs. Northside | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle Grandview 38, Eaglecrest 17 Next Game: at Cherry Creek | Thursday, October 21 | 9:00pm EST

Shannon Blair, Defensive Back (INJ) Knoxville West 76, Cocke County 7 Next Game: at Maryville | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle East Kentwood 27, Grand Haven 7 Next Game: vs. Rockford | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver Riverview Sarasota 42, Lakewood Ranch 14 Next Game: at Gulf Coast | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Ade Willie, Cornerback IMG Academy 24, St. Thomas More 14 Next Game: vs. East St. Louis | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Jack Stone, Kicker Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24 Next Game: vs. Tyler | Friday, October 22 | 8:30pm EST

2023 COMMITS