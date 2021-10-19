 SpartanMag - Friday Night Lights: Tight ends shine, Houser continues to light it up
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 14:25:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights: Tight ends shine, Houser continues to light it up

Noah Sprunger • SpartanMag
Staff
@rivalsnoah

TOP PERFORMANCES

Katin Houser, Quarterback

St. John Bosco 49, Orange Lutheran 25

Houser and St. John Bosco started hot with an 80-yard drive capped by a 7-yard Rayshon Luke touchdown run. Houser's second drive ended with a 53-yard passing touchdown, stretching the Bosco lead to 21-6. The four-star MSU commit finished the night completing 13 of 18 passes for 189 yards with three touchdowns.

Season Stats: 60 of 94, 960 yards, 13 TDs, and 2 INTs.

Next Game: at Santa Margarita | Friday, October 22 | 10:00pm EST

Jack Nickel, Tight End

Milton 54, Etowah 14

The three-star Michigan State commit, who is well-known for his blocking abilities, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass during Milton's blowout over Etowah, Friday night. In addition to his touchdown grab, Nickel also had three other receptions, finishing with 44 yards through the air.

Season Stats: 20 receptions, 203 yards, and 3 TDs

Next Game: at Roswell | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Chase Carter, Defensive End

SMB Wolfpack 28, Bloomington Kennedy 0

Carter added two sacks, four TFLs, and seven tackles to his season totals, Friday night in SMB's shutout of Bloomington Kennedy. The three-star defensive end is tied for the most sacks in Minnesota through six games.

Season Stats: 47 tackles, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks, and 1 FF

Next Game: vs. PAHCAMCAWL | Wednesday, October 20 | 9:00pm EST

Dillon Tatum, Athlete

West Bloomfield 30, North Farmington 16

The future Spartan was effective running and catching the ball for West Bloomfield against a formidable opponent in North Farmington, Friday night. Tatum rushed for two touchdowns, including a 1-yard score and a 40-yarder. Both came on direct snaps to Tatum.

Next Game: at Eisenhower | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Michael Masunas, Tight End

Hamilton 63, Desert Vista 17

Masunas nearly doubled his season totals Friday night, hauling in five receptions for 67 yards. Despite the three-star tight end not finding the end zone, Masunas was the go-to guy for Hamilton when they were looking to pick up short-yardage through the air.

Season Stats: 11 receptions, 163 yards, and 2 TDs.

Next Game: vs. Highland | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST

2022 COMMITS

Alex VanSumeren, Defense Tackle (INJ)

Frankenmuth 40, Essexville Garber 6

Season Stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs

Next Game: vs. Croswell-Lexington | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST


Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back

Clarkston 33, Birmingham Groves 8

Next Game: vs. Stevenson | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Kristian Phillips, Guard

Cedar Grove 63, Salem 0

Next Game: at Greater Atlanta Christian | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back

Buford 37, Shiloh 0

Next Game: vs. Lanier | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Gavin Broscious, Guard

Desert Edge 33, Ironwood 20

Next Game: vs. Sunrise Mountain | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver

Dearborn 13, Dearborn Fordson 10

Next Game: vs. Howell | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver

Roseville 27, Port Huron 15

Next Game: vs. Dakota | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Quavian Carter, Linebacker

Lee County 29, Houston County 9

Next Game: vs. Northside | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle

Grandview 38, Eaglecrest 17

Next Game: at Cherry Creek | Thursday, October 21 | 9:00pm EST

Shannon Blair, Defensive Back (INJ)

Knoxville West 76, Cocke County 7

Next Game: at Maryville | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle

East Kentwood 27, Grand Haven 7

Next Game: vs. Rockford | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver

Riverview Sarasota 42, Lakewood Ranch 14

Next Game: at Gulf Coast | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Ade Willie, Cornerback

IMG Academy 24, St. Thomas More 14

Next Game: vs. East St. Louis | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST

Jack Stone, Kicker

Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24

Next Game: vs. Tyler | Friday, October 22 | 8:30pm EST

2023 COMMITS

Brennan Parachek, Tight End (INJ)

Saline 42, Dexter 40

Next Game: vs. Chelsea | Friday, October 22 | 7:00pm EST


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}