Now that 2024 four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh is committed to Michigan State (again), he feels a weight lifted off of his shoulders and can put his full attention on his senior campaign at River Rouge High School this fall.

Marsh, who originally committed to MSU in late July of 2022, then decommitted this past March, and recommitted to the Spartans on July 7 went through the entire recruiting process to give himself an opportunity to find the best fit for him. Of course, he ultimately decided that his heart was in the right place the first time around, and now knows, unequivocally, that Michigan State is home for him.

Spartans Illustrated connected with Marsh, the latest Michigan State commit, at the fifth annual Sound Mind Sound Body High School seven-on-seven Showcase at Wayne State University in Detroit on Thursday.

Now that he is committed and locked in, Marsh's priority is on improving his overall game and helping the Panthers reach their goals this season.

"I feel less pressure," Marsh said about being committed again. "I'm just ready to focus on the season, just focus on getting better. I'm just focused on hitting that weight room and being ready for the next one (this fall). I'm just trying to do my job, help my team get better. This fall, I just want to get stronger, faster and better."

