With the dead period briefly lifting and allowing prospects to make late-July visits, class of 2026 four-star athlete David Davis decided to make a trip to East Lansing and check out Michigan State for the program's "Spartan Dawg Con" event, which brings many former players back to campus to connect with recruits, current Spartan players and current Spartan coaches.

Davis was offered by Michigan State back in January, but this was the first trip to MSU for the Imani Christian Academy (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) athlete.

Davis is one of the top overall prospects in the 2026 class, ranking as the No. 6 player in the state of Pennsylvania, No. 15 athlete and No. 197 recruit overall in the Rivals250.

He has many suitors already, but the Spartans had a chance to impress Davis while he was in mid-Michigan.

"The visit was nice," Davis said about Michigan State. "I love their facilities and got to talk to some players and also talked to some coaches."