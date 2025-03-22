For MSU, the lessons learned from Bryant win can be applied to New Mexico

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) in the second half against the Bryant University Bulldogs during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. (Photo by © Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

The ghosts of 2016 Middle Tennessee State were not floating around Cleveland, Ohio on Friday night. Sure, they threatened to make an appearance, but despite the 10 p.m. EDT start, second-seeded Michigan State took care of No. 15 Bryant 87-62 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “We've got to do a better job ... but the biggest thing is the first game of the tournament,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said after the game. “For all 27 years I've been in it and all the Big Ten tournaments, and any other tournament I've been in, the first game is the most important.”

(Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State’s victory against the Bulldogs improved Izzo to 21-6 all-time in the round of 64. This will also be the Spartans’ fourth consecutive year making the round of 32. “I’m just happy that we’ve got an opportunity to play again,” Izzo said. “That’s ... what you want to do.” The next obstacle for the Spartans will be 10th-seeded New Mexico (UNM), who took down 7-seed Marquette on the same floor that the Spartans just won on. “They’re all athletic, can shoot,” redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. said about MSU’s upcoming opponent. “They all can play. (They’re) a great team. Sunday is going to be another great game.” Izzo agrees. “Well, I was a good friend of (UNM head coach Richard Pitino) when he was (at Minnesota) because he went through some tough times that I thought were unfair," Izzo said. “But he's done a hell of a job down there (at UNM). I've talked to him a couple times periodically.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo and current New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino talk back in January 2020, when Pitino was coaching at Minnesota. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal, Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

“I do know a little bit about the guard (Donovan Dent)," continued Izzo. "I do know a little bit about their team since I did spend a couple nights watching them along with Marquette. Tonight is when we'll really dive into it." The size of the Lobos stands out. “Another team that ... has some size inside," said Izzo. "This team had size everywhere. It's a good team, and I think they beat a very good Marquette team. Shaka (Smart) is a good friend, and those guys played hard as hell, too. So, when we break down the film, I'm sure we're going to find out that Dent is a hell of a player, he gets in the paint. I think he had a few more turnovers than he normally has tonight, but he makes things happen, and the big kid inside (Nelly Junior Joseph) is good. That's a good team. They beat UCLA, they beat USC — those teams beat us."