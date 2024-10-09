Film Room: Michigan State vs. Oregon

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles versus Oregon. (Photo by © Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images)

It wasn't good. Truth is, I'm more concerned than I was going into this week. For the first time in the Jonathan Smith era, Michigan State looked like it didn't belong. The Spartans were defeated soundly by a top-six, currently top-three, Oregon team on Friday night by a final score of 31-10. This isn't an indictment on Smith, or the process — I still fully believe that Michigan State's future is quite bright — but it's an uncomfortable truth nonetheless. Let's take a look at the film to see what went wrong for the Spartans against the Ducks.

Offensively, we talk a bit about how to judge quarterback decision-making and processing, and how the lack of the run game does Aidan Chiles absolutely zero favors. We also talk about how MSU has tactically tried to supplement the run game, and the positives and drawbacks of the Spartans' approach.

Defensively, we spend a lot of time discussing the interior run defense, and how having to respect the Oregon pass game led to some soft zones, and how a light box makes life difficult for the defense. I also touch on some of the linebacker issues in this game, and ponder what the critical upcoming two games against Iowa and Michigan coming out of the bye week might look like. I think the bye week comes at a great time for Michigan State, and I am deeply intrigued at how the Spartans will match up in the back half of their schedule. The defensive videos are broken into two parts below.