August 1 is like a holiday in the college hockey calendar. It is the date when rising high school juniors are allowed to receive scholarship offers from teams, and also at that time players are then eligible to make verbal commitments. This is not the sole way to build a roster, and often fan excitement outweighs the importance of this day from coaching staffs, but it is a fun time to see some of the top young players make their (initial at least) commitment.

There is work to be done by the player; developing in their time in junior hockey, getting bigger and better and maintaining their spot. For coaching staffs, the rest of a class will still need to come together, balanced with later developing players, and they need to stay recruiting commits who could choose other schools or routes such as moving into the major junior (OHL, WHL, QMJHL) development path that, at this time, makes them ineligible for NCAA play.

With all the caveats out of the way, lets dive into how yesterday went for Michigan State.