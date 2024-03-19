For as long as I can remember, I have loved the NCAA Basketball Tournament. I love the bracket. I love the underdogs. I love One Shining Moment. I even love the CBS theme music.

As a kid I filled out hand-drawn brackets and scoured the morning newspaper for results of late-night games. As I got older, I started tracking scores using a increasing complex set of spreadsheets. Over time, as my analysis became more sophisticated, I noticed certain patterns to the Madness

I have found that I can use modern analytics and computational tools to gain a better understanding of the tournament itself and even extract some hints as to how the tournament might play out. Last year, I used this analysis to correctly predict that No. 4 seed UConn win the National Title in addition to other notable upsets.

There is no foolproof way to dominate your office pool, but it is possible to spot upsets that are more likely than others and teams that are likely to go on a run or flame out early. While we wait for the main set of games to start on Thursday, "Dr. Green and White" is here to help you fill out your 2024 bracket.

Before we dig into the current bracket in detail, let's start with an overview of my methods and general trends to expect in 2024.