Dr. Green and White Basketball Odds Update: Spartans Still Hanging On

This week did not go as planned for the Michigan State Spartans. After a thrilling comeback over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Spartan Nation was geared up for Coach Izzo and the Green and White to officially break the all-time Big Ten conference win record on Tuesday with a win against Indiana.

The expected coronation seemed like a sure thing, but the Indiana Hoosiers has other plans. The crimson and cream clad visitors ruined the night by upsetting the Spartans, 71-67.

Following the game, Coach Tom Izzo was more down than I have seen him in a long time. It is normal for him to look annoyed or angry following a loss, but it is rare for him to look sad. I cannot think of any other word to describe his demeanor on Tuesday night as the time approached midnight.

"Disappointed is an understatement,” Izzo said to open his post-game press conference. "There's so many areas that I am disappointed in... and give (Indiana head coach) Mike (Woodson) credit, he did a better job than I did."

He went on to list the areas of the game where he felt that his team came up short. Many of the Spartans missed several easy layups early in the game. Later, they struggled with foul trouble.

"(Indiana) just pounded the ball inside, pounded the ball inside, pounded the ball inside, and we were in so much foul trouble, we didn't guard it very well," Izzo said. "We tried to make some adjustments at halftime, but we had so many strange lineups in there, we didn't do a very good job of it."

But despite Michigan State's troubles in the paint which lead to the Hoosiers shooting 63% from the field in the second half, Indiana only had 61 points with 90 seconds remaining and the Spartans initiating the foul game.

The Spartans lost primary on the offensive end, and the trouble all started halfway through the first half when the Hoosiers switched to a zone defense. Michigan State only scored 47 points in the final 30 minutes of the game following this adjustment.

"(Indiana) haven't zoned much all year, maybe minutes," Izzo explained. "We haven't run it against much zone. But then when you run into it, the shooters got to make shots, and guys that have made shots didn't make shots."

The Spartans shot just 21-for-55 (38.2%) from the field and 4-for-23 (17.4%) from deep. Those numbers simply won't cut it against almost any Power Four conference team. It was a recipe for disappointment on what was supposed to be Coach Izzo's "big night."

"A lot of people, including my two college roommates that came a long way, and Steve Smith and a lot of people came in for it, and I feel bad for them," Izzo lamented. "We had an opportunity for a special night. I don't think the players played very well, and I don't think the coaches coached very well. That's a bad combination against a team that was desperate."