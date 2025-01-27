Dr. Green and White Basketball Odds Update: Glass Half Full

I must admit that coming into Saturday's game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, I was a bit pessimistic about the game. I was nervous despite Michigan State's flawless record in conference play, despite the metrics and the large Vegas spread, and even despite the injury report which showed Rutgers center Emmanuel Ogbole as out for the season and freshman star point guard Dylan Harper as questionable with a twisted ankle.

The sources of my pessimism were varied. First, Madison Square Gardens has been a house of horrors for Tom Izzo and the Spartans. Prior to Saturday, Izzo's record in the building was just 4-13. Second, Rutgers is a well-coached, rugged team with two potential top-five NBA draft picks in Harper and in forward Ace Bailey.

Third, there is an odd, but documented trend that Izzo-coached teams tend to show a slump in performance at the end of January and early February. Saturday's game was located squarely in the center of the "Tom Izzo Bermuda Triangle."

Despite my pessimism, the Spartans did the same thing that they have been doing since Thanksgiving. After a slow start, Michigan State took the lead with 12:45 left to play in the first half and never gave it up. The grit and depth of the Spartans ground the Scarlet Knights into submission. With 10:51 to play the lead reached double-digits.

While some Spartan sloppiness and a flurry of three pointers from Rutgers in the final two minutes made the final score closer than it should have been, the end result was never really in doubt. Michigan State is now 17-2 overall, 8-0 in conference play and undefeated for over two full months.

How did Michigan State pull out the win in New York City and what are the implications for the Big Ten race? Let's answer both of those questions, starting with the four factors analysis of the win in the Garden.