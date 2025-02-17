Dr. Green and White Basketball Odds Update: Enter the Gauntlet

If there is one thing that I have learned over the years of following sports and Michigan State sports specifically, it is this: Winning is a heck of a lot more fun that losing.

The first few days of February and the trip out west were not fun. Losing to Indiana on a day that should have been a celebration in the Breslin Center was especially unfun. The first 10 minutes of Saturday's game at Illinois were not exactly a picnic either.

But the Spartans outscored the Fighting Illini 64-to-34 in the final 28 minutes of the game to win going away. In the process, MSU helped Tom Izzo finally break the all-time Big Ten conference win record.

More importantly, the Spartans won with energy, toughness, and efficiency. In other words, they once again looked like the group that went undefeated in the months of December and January.

MSU looked like a team that could win a championship. If it can keep this up, MSU might just help Tom Izzo tie yet another important record with his eleventh Big Ten regular season title. Only Bobby Knight and Purdue's Ward Lambert currently sit above Izzo's 10 league titles in the record books with 11 each.

How did the Spartans prevail, and what did the weekend's results mean for the Big Ten race? Let's start with a four factors analysis of the win in Champaign.