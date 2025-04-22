Michigan State tight ends fine tuning small details as spring ball ends

Michigan State football has wrapped up spring ball, and tight end coach Brian Wozniak and tight end Michael Masunas feel confident in what they have seen. They both emphasized the importance of fine-tuning the little details, from proper foot placement to red zone execution.

“It’s been a lot about details,” Masunas said. “You know, we’ve all been in the offense for about a year now ... but now it’s like we’ve all been through it and now it’s time to get the smaller details, get the right footsteps, right placement and just fine-tuning the details so we can all elevate our game.”

Masunas faced a season-ending shoulder injury last fall, but reflected on his time sidelined, viewing it as an opportunity where he was able to take a step back from the game and look at it from a coach's perspective. Masunas spent his time studying film and sitting in on meetings.

“I was just in the meetings all day,” Masunas said. “I’d go do my lifts and try to get to practice as much as I can, so I could just continue to see it and then I could see how those defenses I’m going to play next year are playing, so I could have those mental reps.”

Now, being back on the field, Masunas is embracing every rep with a new perspective and excitement after waiting to get back.

“It feels awesome being back,” Masunas said. “Just waiting and seeing my guys play. I want to be out there, I want to be playing ... it feels good to finally be out there and back with the guys.”

Coach Wozniak has noticed Masunas’s eagerness to get back on the field and the work he put in during his injured season. He notes that although the injury hurt Michigan State, it had some positives, including letting Masunas sit back, absorb, and diagnose the offense as a whole.

“I put him in charge of tutoring a couple of the young guys throughout the season,” Wozniak said. “So it was nice for him to take that role.”

Wozniak is forming a culture among the tight end group that is grounded in development, toughness, and the little details. That belief in development has also shaped the leadership structure in the tight end room and Wozniak points to Masunas again, but also tight end Jack Velling and how they have helped the younger guys.