Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Six: Trenched

It has been a tough last few weeks for Michigan State fans. After a surprising 3-0 start to the 2024 season, the Spartans have dropped the last three games to fall to a record of 3-3 at the mid-point of the season, including 1-2 in Big Ten play.

The story of the last three losses was a little bit different. Against Boston College, the Spartans largely outplayed the Eagles, but turnovers and other mistakes cost the Green and White the game late. Against Ohio State, the Spartans played a solid first half, but once again mistakes cost the Spartans the chance to at least keep the game close against a team with a big gap in talent.

Friday night at Oregon, the Spartans lost in a way that was both surprising and a little disappointing. To make a long story short, Michigan State got beat up in the trenches.

At the beginning of the year, both the defensive and offensive lines for the Spartans were a question mark. Through the first five games of the season, both units - and especially the defensive line - were a mostly pleasant surprise.

But on Friday night, the dam broke and it broke early. A few first half stats tell the entire story. Oregon racked up 192 yards rushing in the first 30 minutes, while the Duck defense allowed only 21 yards rushing and generated three sacks and a fumble. That was essentially where the battle was lost.

There are a lot of reasons or potential excuses for the issues in Eugene. Playing back-to-back night games against then top-six now top-three Ohio State and Oregon opponents and traveling over 2,300 miles on short rest certainly did not help. The accumulation of injuries on the offensive line was also a significant contributor.

Regardless, this week's bye could not have come at a better time. The Spartans now have two weeks to hunker down, rest, reflect on the first six games, and prepare for the remainder of the season. Michigan State needs to dig deep and figure out a way to split the final six games of the season in order to qualify for a bowl game. Getting the big fellas in the trenches to shake off Friday night's performance will be a big step in achieving this goal.

The goal of making a bowl is still a pretty entrenched bench mark of a successful first season under head coach Jonathan Smith. Another losing season will have fans feeling like they are stuck in no-man's-land. The battle ahead will be a tough one, but it is still a battle that can be won.