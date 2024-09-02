PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DRldOUkw0SlA0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week One: Friday Night Live!

Paul Fanson • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@PaulFanson
I am a 1998 graduate of MSU in Chemical Engineer and I earned a Ph.D. from Purdue in 2002. In my day job I work on advanced automotive technology, but I enjoy writing about sports analytics.

"Is this mic on?"

"Live from East Lansing, it's Friday night!"

The wait is finally over. The Jonathan Smith Era of Michigan State football has finally arrived. But much like some other programs of note, things did not get off to as smooth of a start as hoped.

The Spartans did eke out a 16-10 victory over the Owls of Florida Atlantic. The defense did look a lot better than expected. They forced a safety, only gave up one touchdown, and forced a turnover on downs in each of Florida Atlantic's final three possessions.

At the risk of being a Debbie Downer, the performance of the offense was underwhelming, and the team committed far too many penalties and other pratfalls. On balance, some might conclude that a lot of the players are not yet ready for prime time. It was enough to give some brothers the blues.

But just because the first game or even the first season of something does not go as well is not a guarantee that it will not be a success in the long run. Sometimes it simply takes some time for the ensemble to hit its stride.

The current Michigan State team is young, has a lot of fresh faces, a new coaching staff, and a new scheme on both sides of the ball. A few hiccups are to be expected. From what I saw live on Friday night, most if not all of errors are correctable.

At the end of the day, winning ugly is better than losing pretty. It is best to have patience and to give Coach Smith and company and players like Aidan Chiles time to grow into their new roles. This first season is likely to have its ups and downs, but there is still a chance that the current cast of characters contains a few stars.

So don't get all verklempt, Spartan fans, the Smith era is just getting started.

Week One Betting Results

For those who are unfamiliar with the way I structure this series, here is a quick primer. Every week during the college football season I will present my computer's recommended wages in my Bad Betting Advice column. Following the week's action, I will provide an update for the weekend's result along with some comments on the action across the country.

One figure that I prepare is a comparison of the outcome of each game relative to the opening point spread. That result for Week One of 2024 is shown below in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Results of Week One showing the actual point differentials relative to the opening spread.
Figure 1: Results of Week One showing the actual point differentials relative to the opening spread.

Each data point represents one game. The position of the data point either above or below the solid diagonal line reveals whether the favored team beat the opening spread or not. The farther a data point is from the center diagonal, the bigger the deviation from the spread.

The two diagonal lines represent one standard deviation from the mean (the opening spread) which is equal to just over 14 points. In other words, in roughly one-third of all college football games, the final point differential is two touchdowns away from the opening spread. Favored teams whose data point falls outside of the dotted line either overachieved or underachieved by a significant margin (over one standard deviation).

A total of six teams are in the overachiever category in Week One: Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Miami, Arizona, and perhaps unfortunately, the Spartans' next opponent, Maryland.

No team finished in the underachievement category, yet still won, although UCLA's three-point win at Hawaii (+17) and South Carolina's four-point win over Old Dominion (+17) barely missed the cut.

Most teams that underachieve by more than 14 points wind up taking an upset loss. In Week One, a total of nine teams were bitten by the upset bug. Table 1 below summarizes those nine games and compares these results to the upset picks made last week.

Table 1: Upsets in Week One based on the opening Vegas line compared to the upset projections from last week.
Table 1: Upsets in Week One based on the opening Vegas line compared to the upset projections from last week.

A majority of the upset picks in Week One involved only Group of Five teams, including the two biggest upsets of the weekend: Nevada over Troy (-15.5) and Sam Houston State over Rice (-12.5).


The biggest surprise of the weekend in the Power Four was Vanderbilt's (+12) upset win over Virginia Tech, which was a team that some people even projected to be a dark horse playoff contender.

The computer systems both had a great start to the season. My algorithm went two-for-two, correctly predicting mild upset wins by both Notre Dame and Eastern Michigan. ESPN's Football Power Index went 2-1 in Week One and correctly foresaw North Carolina getting the win at Minnesota.

Table 2 below gives the results of the computers' picks against the opening spread.

Table 2: Results of the highlighted picks versus the spread in Week Two.
Table 2: Results of the highlighted picks versus the spread in Week Two.

My algorithm decided to sit out Week One, and the FPI was just at .500 (3-3) for the suggested bets. Overall, however, both machines performed well considering the full slate of games. My computer went 2-15 (59.5%) for the weekend while the FPI did even better at 24-13 (64.9%).

Table 3 below gives the results of the point total bets for Week One, which were also quite positive.

Not.

Table 3: Results of the recommended point total bets ("over / under" bets) in Week One.
Table 3: Results of the recommended point total bets ("over / under" bets) in Week One.

My methodology for point total betting continued last year's trend of being awful. The full set of picks in Table 3 were a poor 8-14 (36.4%), but the so-called "lock" picks were a dismal 2-7 (22%).

With the current trend of poor performance, I wonder if the point total bets are no longer worthy to be a part of this analysis. I will continue to track the predictions and the results, but it might be time to place them in a van down by the Red Cedar River.

Updated Big Ten Odds and Expected Wins

Following the results of Week Four, I have re-run the full season Monte Carlo simulation using the updated power rankings, including the current uncertainty in those rankings, to update the season odds for each team. Table 4 below gives the update for the Big Ten conference and Table 5 shows the updated Big Ten win distribution matrix.

Note that all the rankings listed next to each team refer to my computer's power rankings and not any of the national polls.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2Fuc3RhdGUucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2RyLWdyZWVuLWFuZC13aGl0ZS1hZ2FpbnN0LWFsbC1v ZGRzLXdlZWstb25lLWZyaWRheS1uaWdodC1saXZlLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGlnYW5z dGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmRyLWdyZWVuLWFuZC13aGl0ZS1h Z2FpbnN0LWFsbC1vZGRzLXdlZWstb25lLWZyaWRheS1uaWdodC1saXZlLSZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTE1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==