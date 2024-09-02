"Is this mic on?"

"Live from East Lansing, it's Friday night!"

The wait is finally over. The Jonathan Smith Era of Michigan State football has finally arrived. But much like some other programs of note, things did not get off to as smooth of a start as hoped.

The Spartans did eke out a 16-10 victory over the Owls of Florida Atlantic. The defense did look a lot better than expected. They forced a safety, only gave up one touchdown, and forced a turnover on downs in each of Florida Atlantic's final three possessions.

At the risk of being a Debbie Downer, the performance of the offense was underwhelming, and the team committed far too many penalties and other pratfalls. On balance, some might conclude that a lot of the players are not yet ready for prime time. It was enough to give some brothers the blues.

But just because the first game or even the first season of something does not go as well is not a guarantee that it will not be a success in the long run. Sometimes it simply takes some time for the ensemble to hit its stride.

The current Michigan State team is young, has a lot of fresh faces, a new coaching staff, and a new scheme on both sides of the ball. A few hiccups are to be expected. From what I saw live on Friday night, most if not all of errors are correctable.

At the end of the day, winning ugly is better than losing pretty. It is best to have patience and to give Coach Smith and company and players like Aidan Chiles time to grow into their new roles. This first season is likely to have its ups and downs, but there is still a chance that the current cast of characters contains a few stars.

So don't get all verklempt, Spartan fans, the Smith era is just getting started.