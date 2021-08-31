DotComp: With Haller's hiring imminent, what it means and what's next

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State University president Dr. Samuel Stanley had the right instincts and approach when he pumped the brakes last month on internal pushes for Alan Haller to become the school’s next athletic director.

But after being wowed by Haller during Haller’s interview this weekend, and becoming impressed on other levels while getting to know Haller as a man, Stanley arrived at the same conclusion that folks like Tom Izzo, Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker have believed all along: Alan Haller is the man for the job.

The Detroit Free Press was the first to report on Monday that Haller would be hired as MSU’s next athletic director. Sources have told SpartanMag.com that an announcement from Stanley that Haller is his choice is likely to come on Wednesday. The Michigan State Board of Trustees will vote to pass Stanley’s choice soon thereafter.

The Detroit Free Press was the first to report, and SpartanMag.com confirmed, that Michigan State interviewed two candidates over the weekend - Haller and Auburn athletic director Allen Greene. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that University of Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke and UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond were candidates of interest, with Stanley especially interested in Lyke. Sources indicate that Michigan State reached out to them, and discussions took place, but neither interviewed.

Meanwhile, a source with direct knowledge of the interviewing process, told SpartanMag.com that Haller “hit it out of the ballpark” during his interview with Stanley and consultants. By the time Haller’s presentation was finished, this fight was over. The referee, the honorable Samuel Stanley, had seen enough. Early stoppage. TKO, with Haller’s hand raised in victory.