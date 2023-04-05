Taking full advantage of every opportunity is pivotal in life and in football. Michigan State offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin did that during the 2022 season.

Baldwin is a redshirt junior from Detroit, Michigan. He previously played at Independence Community College in Kansas before he arrived in East Lansing in 2021.

In spring practice at this time last year, MSU's number of healthy scholarship offensive linemen was in the single digits. Baldwin was one of them. While unfortunate for the team as a whole, Baldwin took advantage of his chance, and used it as a way to insert himself into the rotation in the fall. He played in a total of nine games and started five contests in the 2022 season, logging 405 snaps.

“My game has improved,” Baldwin said to the media on Tuesday after spring practice. “I’ve gained a lot of experience from last year. It was good to get a couple of starts last year and get my feet wet.”

He said that those additional reps in spring practice as a healthy player in 2022 helped him prepare for fall camp and the 2022 season.

“Every rep matters,” Baldwin said. “We gotta get better every day and constant reps and constant practices is gonna keep helping you improve as an offensive lineman.”

One of the starters on last year’s offensive line (when healthy), tackle Jarrett Horst, has now moved on to play professional football. He is pursuing the NFL, and was already drafted first overall in the United States Football League (USFL) by the Michigan Panthers. However, Horst left a lasting impact on many of the current offensive linemen, including Baldwin, who are set to fill his shoes.

“Coming up behind him (Horst) was really good,” Baldwin said. “It was good to get all those reps last year so I could be ready to be able to lead this year as a starting left tackle.”

One of Baldwin’s goals this season is to be the starting left tackle. However, there is more competition within the offensive line room this year, so that is far from a guarantee. Baldwin has also been getting some reps at right tackle.