Despite breaking Big Ten wins record, Tom Izzo is focused on banners

Feb 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) during the second half at State Farm Center.

Coming off of Saturday night's victory at Illinois, much of the focus was on Tom Izzo breaking the all-time record for Big Ten conference wins. Famously, former Indiana head coach Bobby Knight, had held the record of 353 wins for nearly 25 years. But now, Izzo stands alone at the top with 354. In a moment where it would be not only understandable, but also highly appropriate to sit in the spotlight, Izzo instead directed it onto the players, assistants, and ADs he has worked with through the years. This comes as no surprise to anyone who knows him. "Right now, we have a record at Michigan State provided by the 148 players, the 6 million fans, the presidents, and ADs and everybody else that was a part of it," Izzo said.

In his post game interview Saturday on Fox, Izzo stated that he hasn't won a single game, his players have. This is the attitude and response that those who have followed Tom for the last 30 years have come to expect from him. Although he won't say it loud, Tom Izzo deserves the praise, recognition, and celebration that comes with breaking the conference win record, and simultaneously unseating one of the greatest coaches the game has ever seen. “It's over," Izzo said today. "Nothing more to celebrate, not a lot more to talk about. When I'm done (coaching), we can talk about it all”

Izzo does not want this accolade to be the focal point of this current season, because it assuredly is the last thing he is worried about when it comes to this season. He has his eyes on something, that to him, is more important. “We got to celebrate a little bit and we got home and then it was on to the next one," he said. In this case, what is more important to Izzo is the next game against Purdue, and perhaps more so, a Big Ten regular season championship. No record Izzo has ever reached - or accomplishment he's achieved - has ever been about him; it is always about the players he coaches and the program he represents. When asked about what this record means today, he repeatedly pointed it back to his players. “All 148 players that played for me during that time will think they have some ownership in it, because they do," Izzo said. This is why Izzo does what he does, to develop young men and give them memories that will last a life time. Izzo was asked what he said to his current roster regarding the record. “That has to do with you [the players] and me and how our futures go, it has nothing to do with the present,” he said, meaning the season they are currently in the midst of, where all of their goals are still ahead of them. When Izzo says this, you better believe him. Sure this record will mean something to him when his time in East Lansing is done, but the accolades that matter to Izzo the most are the ones this team is still working towards: banners. "(Knight) looking down (from heaven) can keep the (wins) record if I can have his two national championships," Izzo joked today. Izzo knows that the championships, more than anything, are what fans, coaches, and players will carry with them for the rest of their lives. And for Izzo, as he nears the late stages of his career, he craves the opportunity to hang more banners in the rafters of the Breslin Center.

Even before the last couple games, the Big Ten record wasn't really on his mind. "I'm going to say this one time and only one time - it's time to move on," Izzo told a couple dozen media members today at the Breslin Center. "But it ended up a big deal for me. It ended up a neat deal. It wasn't something I woke up every morning and said, 'oh man, can I get this thing?'" His eyes are set on Tuesday's game against Purdue, which will arguably be Michigan State's biggest test to date. “We got to celebrate a little bit (Saturday night) and we got home and then it was on to the next one," he said. Fans and onlookers can celebrate records and discuss them at nauseam online, but for Izzo and his players, it's time to turn the page and look ahead. For most, this season has been a surprise. Not many, including those within the program, thought MSU would be fighting for a Big Ten championship in late February - but that is exactly where this team is.

This time next week, Michigan State has the chance to be back atop the standings and in the driver's seat for a championship. You can bet your bottom dollar that Izzo won't take another second thinking about being the winningest coach in Big Ten History. "Interesting week," he summed up. "Exciting week for us because, as they say, the ball's kind of in our court, the challenge is big, but the ball's in our court and we're looking forward to it."