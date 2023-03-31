The newest addition to Mel Tucker's full-time, on-field staff met with the media on Thursday following practice. Michigan State cornerbacks coach Jim Salgado took some time to discuss how he's approaching this spring and transitioning to his new role in East Lansing.

"At the end of the day it comes down to developing players," Salgado said. "What do they do well? What do they need to do better?"

Salgado has a unique situation, stepping in this spring after spending the last six seasons with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. He coached on a number of top defenses in his time in Buffalo, including the top-ranked defense in the NFL in 2021.

Salgado has known Tucker and Michigan State secondary coach Harlon Barnett for quite a while. Tucker noted that his mentor and longtime NFL coach, Leslie Frazier, highly recommended Salgado.

He also visited Michigan State multiple times when he coached at Princeton (2010 through 2016) while Mark Dantonio was head coach and Pat Narduzzi was the defensive coordinator. Those trips really resonated with Salgado, and played a role in his decision to take a job with the Spartans in 2023.

"I've been (to Michigan State) many of time before, visiting when I coached at Princeton, before I went to Buffalo," Salgado noted. "I loved it here. Things were rolling at that time. It was just a great atmosphere. And the Big Ten, opportunity to coach in this league, is another great thing. When the opportunity came, and we discussed it, it was just something I felt like was the best thing for me and my family."

When asked about what sort of coaching "formula" he's bringing to the Spartans, Salgado says he had to pick up the players' normal practice routine, but he's focused on the fundamentals.

"To me it starts from the ground level," Salgado said. "Fundamentals. The footwork. My eye discipline. Tackling. Getting off blocks. That will never change for however long you're gonna play. That's what we gotta work on."

Salgado went on to talk about what the vision is for his group of players.

"I think the biggest thing for any of our positions are guys that are gonna be team players," he said. "Guys that play the game hard, the right way. They gotta have the details. They're gonna run to the ball, they're gonna tackle, they're gonna be disciplined, they're gonna be selfless.

"No matter what, that's what we want from our guys."