Rivals250 offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark had plenty of suitors throughout the recruiting process but the recruiting dead period and pandemic limited his ability to get a closer look at his top schools. Last weekend the Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s standout made the trip to East Lansing to get more familiar with the Michigan State campus and that was enough to make him give his commitment to Mel Tucker and the Spartans coaching staff.

"Michigan State is the school that I feel wanted me the most," VanDeMark said. "I feel like I was a high priority for them since day one. I've built a great relationship with coach Kapilovic, the offensive line coach, and coach Tucker. I feel like we're growing tighter and tighter each time we talk on the phone.

"They have a great education program there," he said. "None of the other school I was considering could really compete with them there. They're in the Big Ten and play great opponents week in a week out.

"I really thought the campus was beautiful," said VanDeMark. "I think it was the nicest campus I've been to by far. I really like how the freshmen housing is right across the street from the football facility. I really liked the stadium and I think it's a place I could see myself for the next four or five years."

On how well Michigan State commit Kevin Wigenton recruited him: "Honestly, I wouldn't really like another recruit influence my decision too much but it was definitely nice to have him reaching out, checking on me, and asking me how I was doing," he said. "We talked on the phone and became friends throughout this whole process. Now that I ended up picking Michigan State, he'll be one of my better friends while I'm there. I'm excited to work with him."

On his relationship with coach Kapilovic: "I felt like we just blend as people," VanDeMark said. "Coach Frank, my offensive line coach, speaks very highly of coach Kap and I value his word greatly. He trusts him to take care of me for the next four or five years and that was a huge factor in my recruitment.

"He can see me playing guard or tackle," he said. "He likes how versatile I am and thinks I could play both. I'm not going to be picky in college. I'll get on the field however I can. I do like tackle more, being alone, taking on that challenge, and protecting the quarterback's blindside."

On his efforts to recruit current teammate Audric Estime: "He's absolutely a guy that I'm working on," said VanDeMark. "I've been working on him since I made up my mind last week. I would love to see him at Michigan State and have him in the dorm. It would be sick to have one of my best friends come to college with me."