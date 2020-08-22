Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 OL Geno VanDeMark commits to Michigan State
Rivals250 offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark had plenty of suitors throughout the recruiting process but the recruiting dead period and pandemic limited his ability to get a closer look at his top schools. Last weekend the Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s standout made the trip to East Lansing to get more familiar with the Michigan State campus and that was enough to make him give his commitment to Mel Tucker and the Spartans coaching staff.
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Michigan State is the school that I feel wanted me the most," VanDeMark said. "I feel like I was a high priority for them since day one. I've built a great relationship with coach Kapilovic, the offensive line coach, and coach Tucker. I feel like we're growing tighter and tighter each time we talk on the phone.
"They have a great education program there," he said. "None of the other school I was considering could really compete with them there. They're in the Big Ten and play great opponents week in a week out.
"I really thought the campus was beautiful," said VanDeMark. "I think it was the nicest campus I've been to by far. I really like how the freshmen housing is right across the street from the football facility. I really liked the stadium and I think it's a place I could see myself for the next four or five years."
On how well Michigan State commit Kevin Wigenton recruited him: "Honestly, I wouldn't really like another recruit influence my decision too much but it was definitely nice to have him reaching out, checking on me, and asking me how I was doing," he said. "We talked on the phone and became friends throughout this whole process. Now that I ended up picking Michigan State, he'll be one of my better friends while I'm there. I'm excited to work with him."
On his relationship with coach Kapilovic: "I felt like we just blend as people," VanDeMark said. "Coach Frank, my offensive line coach, speaks very highly of coach Kap and I value his word greatly. He trusts him to take care of me for the next four or five years and that was a huge factor in my recruitment.
"He can see me playing guard or tackle," he said. "He likes how versatile I am and thinks I could play both. I'm not going to be picky in college. I'll get on the field however I can. I do like tackle more, being alone, taking on that challenge, and protecting the quarterback's blindside."
On his efforts to recruit current teammate Audric Estime: "He's absolutely a guy that I'm working on," said VanDeMark. "I've been working on him since I made up my mind last week. I would love to see him at Michigan State and have him in the dorm. It would be sick to have one of my best friends come to college with me."
WHAT MICHIGAN STATE IS GETTING:
VanDeMark is a very important piece of Michigan State’s recruiting class and is instantly their highest ranked commitment. The massive offensive lineman out of powerhouse St. Joseph’s Regional has the skillset to play tackle or guard at the next level. He is a punishing run blocker that drives defenders off the ball and plays with proper leverage. Pass blocking is where VanDeMark will see the most improvement over his college career. His patience and timing once he is in his pass set will get refined by the coaching staff. VanDeMark is already very strong and it is likely that he ends up on the interior of the offensive line at some point in his career.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE SPARTANS:
The relationship VanDeMark has built with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was a major part of whey he chose the Spartans over teams like Nebraska, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arizona State, and Rutgers. The new Michigan State coaching staff knows they need a solid offensive line before they are serious competitors in the Big Ten again and the addition of VanDeMark is a big step in the right direction. His trip to East Lansing this past weekend proved to be well worth it and he enjoyed seeing everything the Michigan State campus had to offer.