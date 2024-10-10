Charitable Gift America calls on NCAA to allow collective bargaining

Charitable Gift America (CGA), the organization that powers the This is Sparta! NIL (name/image/likeness) Cooperative for Michigan State student-athletes, is calling on the NCAA to allow collective bargaining rights for student-athletes. The call comes in the wake of ongoing legal battles in the House v. NCAA settlement negotiations.

The civil lawsuit of House v. NCAA is currently pursuing approval of a $2.8 billion settlement agreement that would see former student-athletes from 2016-2021 eligible for payouts for their involvement in sports during that period; it would also provide revenue sharing with players as early as the 2025-2026 academic year.

The suit gained preliminary approval by Senior District Judge Claudia Wilken of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California earlier this week.

The settlement agreement would have a tentative timeline for its provisions as follows:

- Oct. 18, 2024: Former players will be notified of the decision, and a claims period will begin for eligible people. Only athletes that participated between 2016 and the beginning of the NIL era in 2021 will be eligible, but it should involve many sports.

- Dec. 17, 2024 (60 days after notice): The projected amount of money to be distributed will be publicly available. The final number for specific individuals will depend on a number of factors.

- Jan. 31, 2025 (105 days after notice): The window closes for people to submit claims for compensation, opt out of the settlement, or bring objections to the court.

- April 7, 2025: The court will have a hearing for final approval. Interestingly, the date has this hearing scheduled for the same day as the NCAA men's basketball national championship game in San Antonio, Texas.

If the settlement comes into effect, it would allow schools to share up to $22 million each year with players while creating bigger roster caps in many of the sports offered under the NCAA. It would also open the door for scholarships to an entire roster while empowering greater enforcement capacities for the NCAA as an organization.

"We are thrilled by Judge Wilken's decision to give preliminary approval to the landmark settlement that will help bring stability and sustainability to college athletics while delivering increased benefits to student-athletes for years to come," NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a statement. "Today's progress is a significant step in writing the next chapter for the future of college sports. We look forward to working with all of Division I, and especially student-athlete leadership groups to chart the path forward and drive historic change."