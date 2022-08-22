Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson and his head coach break down MSU commitment

Michigan State received a long-awaited commitment on Monday afternoon, netting a four-star out of Detroit (MI) Cass Tech, defensive lineman, Jalen Thompson. Michigan State offered the class of ‘23, in-state recruit, back in February of 2021. In early July of 2021, Michigan State and Mel Tucker made a big splash on the recruiting scene, specifically in the Detroit area, hiring at the time current Cass Tech High School football head coach Thomas Wilcher. After countless gameday, junior days, basketball games, and visits of all kinds, Thompson felt comfortable with Michigan State, but also felt no reason to rush his commitment.



"The first thing is Coach Tucker. With him as head coach, he knows what he is doing and he is not leaving for anywhere. That is a good thing," Thompson said in regards to why he is comfortable at Michigan State. "Second, the rest of the coaching staff. My relationship with them, I just feel very comfortable. I feel like it is my home away from home. Lastly, is me being able to play early in the Big Ten and close to home."

During his recruitment process, Thompson received offers from programs such as Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas, USC, and most recently, Ohio State. Thompson camped for the Buckeyes in June, a school he refferred to as a "dream school". He then visited again in late July. Just days after the trip to Columbus, Thompson was back in East Lansing.

"I feel like going down there and being able to earn an offer (from Ohio State) helped show me the statement is true that you can do whatever you put your mind to with the right work. I would say really getting that offer pushed back my commitment. I feel like I would've committed earlier if I didn't get that offer. The last MSU trip sealed the deal.”

After dropping a top five of Ohio State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Penn State, Thompson took his two visits at the end of July and was ready to decide.

"I would say really when I went to the SpartanDawg Con (July 30) is when I knew. I brought my family and I brought my mom, dad, and uncle. That was the first time I had them all at the same place. I had been to MSU many times, but I felt like me getting them all there, at the same time, was the last deciding factor I was waiting on. With them liking what the program had to offer, I felt it when I left there that day, so I called back and told coach Tucker and I committed." Mel Tucker was doing a round of interviews before preparing to serve as grand marshall at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Brooklyn (MI). "He was very excited. He said I made his day. He was having a good day. He was actually doing interviews for NASCAR and he took a little break out of the interview to call me. He said I made his day." When it comes to former Cass Tech head coach and current Michigan State director of community and high school relations, Thomas Wilcher, he of course added to the level of comfort. "The first thing he was telling me, was whatever he says he just wanted me to make the best decision for me. He really wasn't biased, of course he would talk about what is going on there, because he works there,” Thompson said. "He was just telling me that the place is very different there. I can see what he is saying because I feel like under coach Tucker this whole Michigan State thing has really turned around. They are really going in the right direction." A Detroit native himself, Kevin Vickerson provided a constant on the Michigan State coaching staff during Thompson's recruitment as defensive analyst, who played a big role in the recruitment of Thompson. "It is so crazy because my uncle who was just here (at the ceremony) played basketball with him in high school at Detroit King. Him and I have already known each other and I feel like that was a good factor as well," Thompson said. "He takes care of his Detroit guys. His experience in the league will help me as well because not only he has connections but he knows how to get there." When Thompson's recruitment with Michigan State began it was ran by former defensive line coach Ron Burton. Thompson grew close with Burton, but was very much intrigued by Michigan State's hirings of new defensive line coach Marco Coleman, and pass-rush specialist, Brandon Jordan. The holdover of Kevin Vickerson helped smooth the transition. "It was very good. Him still being there shows me he will not be going anywhere soon. He will stay here regardless. We have a great relationship so I feel like that was a good thing." After the two new defensive coaching hires were settled in East Lansing, Thompson quickly visited for a basketball game to meet Jordan and Coleman. "Coach BT is a phenomenal dude. He came up from nothing and shows what it takes to put in work. He knows what he is doing and he will put me where I need to be. Him and I have a great connection," Thompson said. "I feel like with the three different defensive line coaches that each specialize in their own thing, that can only make me be better."

"They like that I am very aggressive, I am competitive, I know what it takes and they said I am a great person off the field as well."



As far as the Michigan State 2023 class, Thompson as met a few out-of-state commitments in Andrew Depaepe and Kedrick Reescano on visits. He is also looking forward to recruiting the state of Michigan 2024 class.

"I am real cool with Andrew (Depaepe) and Kedrick (Reescano) too," Thompson said. As far as 2024 prospects, "We already got my guy Nick Marsh. There are some young dudes I am cool with."

Cass Tech head coach Marvin Rushing weighs in