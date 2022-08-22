Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson and his head coach break down MSU commitment
Michigan State received a long-awaited commitment on Monday afternoon, netting a four-star out of Detroit (MI) Cass Tech, defensive lineman, Jalen Thompson. Michigan State offered the class of ‘23, in-state recruit, back in February of 2021.
In early July of 2021, Michigan State and Mel Tucker made a big splash on the recruiting scene, specifically in the Detroit area, hiring at the time current Cass Tech High School football head coach Thomas Wilcher. After countless gameday, junior days, basketball games, and visits of all kinds, Thompson felt comfortable with Michigan State, but also felt no reason to rush his commitment.
"The first thing is Coach Tucker. With him as head coach, he knows what he is doing and he is not leaving for anywhere. That is a good thing," Thompson said in regards to why he is comfortable at Michigan State. "Second, the rest of the coaching staff. My relationship with them, I just feel very comfortable. I feel like it is my home away from home. Lastly, is me being able to play early in the Big Ten and close to home."
During his recruitment process, Thompson received offers from programs such as Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas, USC, and most recently, Ohio State. Thompson camped for the Buckeyes in June, a school he refferred to as a "dream school". He then visited again in late July. Just days after the trip to Columbus, Thompson was back in East Lansing.
"I feel like going down there and being able to earn an offer (from Ohio State) helped show me the statement is true that you can do whatever you put your mind to with the right work. I would say really getting that offer pushed back my commitment. I feel like I would've committed earlier if I didn't get that offer. The last MSU trip sealed the deal.”
After dropping a top five of Ohio State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Penn State, Thompson took his two visits at the end of July and was ready to decide.
"I would say really when I went to the SpartanDawg Con (July 30) is when I knew. I brought my family and I brought my mom, dad, and uncle. That was the first time I had them all at the same place. I had been to MSU many times, but I felt like me getting them all there, at the same time, was the last deciding factor I was waiting on. With them liking what the program had to offer, I felt it when I left there that day, so I called back and told coach Tucker and I committed."
Mel Tucker was doing a round of interviews before preparing to serve as grand marshall at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Brooklyn (MI).
"He was very excited. He said I made his day. He was having a good day. He was actually doing interviews for NASCAR and he took a little break out of the interview to call me. He said I made his day."
When it comes to former Cass Tech head coach and current Michigan State director of community and high school relations, Thomas Wilcher, he of course added to the level of comfort.
"The first thing he was telling me, was whatever he says he just wanted me to make the best decision for me. He really wasn't biased, of course he would talk about what is going on there, because he works there,” Thompson said. "He was just telling me that the place is very different there. I can see what he is saying because I feel like under coach Tucker this whole Michigan State thing has really turned around. They are really going in the right direction."
A Detroit native himself, Kevin Vickerson provided a constant on the Michigan State coaching staff during Thompson's recruitment as defensive analyst, who played a big role in the recruitment of Thompson.
"It is so crazy because my uncle who was just here (at the ceremony) played basketball with him in high school at Detroit King. Him and I have already known each other and I feel like that was a good factor as well," Thompson said. "He takes care of his Detroit guys. His experience in the league will help me as well because not only he has connections but he knows how to get there."
When Thompson's recruitment with Michigan State began it was ran by former defensive line coach Ron Burton. Thompson grew close with Burton, but was very much intrigued by Michigan State's hirings of new defensive line coach Marco Coleman, and pass-rush specialist, Brandon Jordan. The holdover of Kevin Vickerson helped smooth the transition.
"It was very good. Him still being there shows me he will not be going anywhere soon. He will stay here regardless. We have a great relationship so I feel like that was a good thing."
After the two new defensive coaching hires were settled in East Lansing, Thompson quickly visited for a basketball game to meet Jordan and Coleman.
"Coach BT is a phenomenal dude. He came up from nothing and shows what it takes to put in work. He knows what he is doing and he will put me where I need to be. Him and I have a great connection," Thompson said. "I feel like with the three different defensive line coaches that each specialize in their own thing, that can only make me be better."
"They like that I am very aggressive, I am competitive, I know what it takes and they said I am a great person off the field as well."
As far as the Michigan State 2023 class, Thompson as met a few out-of-state commitments in Andrew Depaepe and Kedrick Reescano on visits. He is also looking forward to recruiting the state of Michigan 2024 class.
"I am real cool with Andrew (Depaepe) and Kedrick (Reescano) too," Thompson said. As far as 2024 prospects, "We already got my guy Nick Marsh. There are some young dudes I am cool with."
Cass Tech head coach Marvin Rushing weighs in
Marvin Rushing attended Cass Tech himself playing under Thomas Wilcher before continuing his career for Eastern Michigan. Rushing's son graduated from Cass Tech in 2020 and continued on to Valparaiso. He took over as head coach for Cass Tech before the 2021 season, in which the Technicians went 7-4.
"Jalen is a legacy kid here. His mom went to Cass, his uncle went here. He understands the process and what we do here so it was easy to get acclimated. He works hard. Great work ethic," Rushing said. "On the student side, he has a 3.7 here. He is studying engineering so you know he has the mental aptitude to really excel. With that, his physical talents, and his work ethic, it is a no brainer he is having the success he has."
Off the field as a leader, Thompson is already a key component, but will be expected to take it up a notch as a senior.
"He is selfless. The caliber athlete he is, a lot of times guys will try to dictate what they do for the team. Here, he is starting at right tackle and defensive end for us and I don't know if you can find a lot of premier defensive ends in the country that are playing offensive line for their program. We have a lot of lineman youth in our program so he is stepping up to take that role to make sure we can be successful. He is pushing the rest of the guys. He has been tutoring, he has been mentoring and pushing the younger guys. He is the model of what we tell guys, 'that is who you want to be' and that is a reflection of his parents."
On the field, Rushing believes Thompson is just scratching the surface.
"(Michigan State) is getting a product in Jalen Thompson. Violent hands, quick first step. I think he has a really high ceiling. I know he is really good now, but as he gets around more talented players and is pushed more he will continue to grow. Here he is the alpha dog. Although he pushes himself every day, it can be hard to be pushed. Once he is around spring ball and the academic side it will allow him to really excel next year."
As for how Thompson will fit in East Lansing,
“I think it is a great fit. Jalen will have someone there to guide and mentor him on and off the field. It will be a family atmosphere so I know he will thrive up there."
Wilcher and Rushing have a strong bond, something that is not uncommon for Thomas Wilcher who coached in the Detroit area for over 25 years.
"Coach Wilcher was my offensive coordinator while I was here. He has coached my son as well so I have a lot of respect, love and graditude for everything he has done for my family. I listen to what he says and I try to follow the blueprint because he is right a lto more than he is wrong, and he will let everyone know that. He has been a great guiding presence for us, we have a lot of faith and trust in him. I know he would direct guys to Michigan State if they weren't true Spartan dogs and fit the program."
"Wilcher is a great people person. He knows a lot of people from his days playing in college and then his career in track and all that. He opens his hands and is willing to help. I think that is the genuine side people are seeing. Michigan State has a great product, but from his stand point he is offering help and assitance to make programs better, weather the kid is interested in Michigan State or that is a Michigan State talent."
Rushing sees the hiring of Wilcher to Michigan State as a tool fof high school coaches to take advantage of to grow their programs exposure.
"The coaches are recognizing that Michigan State, along with coach Wilcher is a great tool for them to have success which is why you are starting to see Michigan State have success in recruiting and really getting hot. Here at Cass Tech we want the best players to go to school in Michigan, so Michigan State definitely has an opportunity to land a lot of Technicians going forward."
Rushing has taken notice of the success Michigan State has had on the recruiting trail, not only in the state of Michigan, but across the country since the arrival of Mel Tucker.
"They say a program reflects its head coach and you see it with a guy that is relentless. He is looking at Michigan State and saying 'Hey, why aren't we the top dog?' Not just in the Big Ten but nationally. He is bringing that swag to the whole program. You see it resonating with everyone in the program, and that is catching the eye of the young men here in Michigan and across the country. You want to be apart of that confidence, that growth and just be a trendsetter in what they do. Weather that is the transfer portal, or the high school side. That will give a lot of our men opportunites and I think Metro-Detroit is salivating at the idea of getting guys in East Lansing.”