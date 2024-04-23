Welcome, friends, to the new and improved film room format. We will still have written commentary but wanted to create a format that allows for more depth and verbosity. Below is an embedded video with my commentary superimposed over a number of key plays from the Spring Showcase.

This allows for a much easier-to-digest flow of information than the gifs and screenshots in the previous format. I will also be able to very quickly break down specific plays that people point out or wonder about in comments, and the overall turnaround time on the film rooms will be much quicker.

So ... without further ado ... the Spring Showcase film room!