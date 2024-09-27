Michigan State's defense has emerged as a rock solid, dependable unit this season, led by defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and his coaching staff. Allowing just 47 points through four games (14.25 points per game) is impressive, especially considering the quality of competition the Spartans have played already.

“He is a mad scientist,” Blue Adams, Michigan State's secondary coach, said in reference to Rossi on Wednesday.

One of the big factors in Michigan State's defensive success so far is the unit's resilience. That is very evident in Michigan State's red zone defense, which ranks fifth in the country. Opponents have nine red zone appearances and have scored just five times (four touchdowns and one field goal).

Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin talked on Wednesday about the resilience of his guys and the defense as a whole.

“It’s a pleasant surprise to see how resilient these guys are," Martin said. "They just won’t quit. They won’t give up. They will just keep fighting. What more can you ask from a defensive coach?”

Adams acknowledged the defense is progressing, but believes the unit still have room to grow.