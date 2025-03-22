Big Ten Hockey Championship Preview: Spartans host Buckeyes in East Lansing

Sparty cheers in the student section during the first period of Michigan State's Big Ten tournament game against Notre Dame on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Muni Arena in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's March 28, 1998. Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It is the NCAA West Regional final, in the 12-team national tournament. The day before, Ohio State had defeated Yale 4-0 to get to a matchup with the Spartans. That season, Michigan State was CCHA regular season champions, besting Michigan by one point with a 33-5-5 overall record. They finished the season No. 1 or No. 2 across the three different national polls used at the time, and were led by Mike York as a senior forward with 61 points, and in net by Chad Alban, who won the national GAA standings by a full half a goal. The Spartans had gone 2-1 against the Buckeyes that season, and 60 minutes of play separated them from a Frozen Four berth. Playing in the home rink of each team's archrival, the Buckeyes instead were the team celebrating after a 4-3 OT victory. It shocked the college hockey landscape and was the first ever Frozen Four berth in the Ohio State program history. Reports say there was a small, 8-year old Jeremy in the Yost parking lot despondent, after crying his eyes out behind the MSU end in overtime, watching Brutus the Buckeye wave an OSU flag waiting for the OSU players to come out to the team bus. Those reports did not reference the healing and moving on in the 27 years of my life since.

Today, these two programs play in the Big Ten Hockey Conference, they play more often per season, and the heat in their matchups has picked up a bit. Two years ago, an Ohio State player was ejected for using a racial slur towards Spartans forward Jagger Joshua. He was subsequently "suspended" and then quietly reinstated by Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik. As I haven't forgotten that parking lot moment in Ann Arbor all those years ago, I also know how I felt seeing an OSU line chart that included Kamil Sadlocha back, as his eight points in 26 games was just too much to keep out of the lineup, I guess. When the puck drops at what should be an electric Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing tonight -- with possibly the best regular season team since the 1998-99 roster that followed the team that lost to those Buckeyes in Ann Arbor looking for a double repeat as Big Ten regular season and tournament champions -- you can bet the 90s alums in attendance (and the guys who played with Joshua as a teammate) will have more than just a championship on their mind.

Keys to the Game